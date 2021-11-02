Google ranking in Uruguay: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Monday, November 1

We have never had so many movies at our fingertips as today. But a downside arises: it is no longer easy to find the next one to watch. Users of Google we usually go easy and aim for news.

But there is life beyond, as this platform of streaming offers us to its subscribers a list with its 10 most popular productions in Uruguay, so that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen. See what others are watching and enjoy the best quality content. We’ll tell you then:

1. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

2. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But, as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend themselves together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

3. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

Four. Venom

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is an established journalist and astute reporter who is investigating a company called Fundación Vida. This foundation, led by the eminent scientist Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), is secretly running illegal experiments on humans and conducting tests involving amorphous and extraterrestrial life forms known as symbiotes. During a sneak visit to the headquarters, the journalist will be infected by a symbiote. He will then begin to experience changes in his body that he does not understand and he will hear an inner voice, that of the Venom symbiote, telling him what to do. When Brock acquires the powers of the symbiote that uses him as a host, Venom will take possession of his body, turning him into a ruthless and dangerous supervillain.

5. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

6. Bitelchús

What would a yuppie ghost couple do if their quirky New England home was filled with posh New York visitors? Ask an exorcist for help to terrify intruders into leaving the house. The result? One of the greatest, most amazing and supernatural movies ever made. Bitelchus (Michael Keaton) is a disgusting and terrifying afterlife creature, a scaring and joking phenomenon that turns and morphs into grotesque shapes, swallows insects and cannot leave women (dead or alive) alone.

7. A quiet place 2

Following the fatal events of the first part, the Abbot family must confront the dangers of the outside world as they silently fight to survive. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that the sound-oriented creatures they hunt are not the only threat lurking beyond the sandy path. Sequel to the successful production “A Quiet Place” (A Quiet Place, 2018).

8. Skyfall

In Skyfall, James Bond’s loyalty to M will be put to the test when M’s past comes back to haunt her. His life will be in danger, so Agent 007 must locate and eliminate the threat, regardless of the personal price he will have to pay. After the failure of Bond’s last and fateful mission and revealing the identity of several secret agents in different parts of the world, MI6 headquarters is attacked, forcing M to relocate his agency. Due to these events, his authority and position will be threatened by Mallory, the new Chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee. Now, MI6 faces both external and internal threats so M decides to turn to the only ally he can trust: Bond. Agent 007 disappears into the shadows with only one ally: Field Agent Eve. Together they will track down the mysterious Silva.

9. Halloween Kills

Minutes after Laurie Strode, her daughter Karen, and her granddaughter Allyson left the ruthless murderer Michael Myers locked up and burning in the basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she has finally killed who it has turned his life into hell. But when Michael manages to break free from Laurie’s trap, he restarts his bloodbath ritual. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against it, she inspires the entire population of Haddonfield to rebel against their unstoppable monster. The Strodes join a group of survivors of Michael’s first massacre who decide to bring justice into their own hands and form a citizen patrol with the aim of hunting down Michael once and for all.

10. Nobody

Hutch Mansell, a father of a family who endures with resignation and without defending the blows of life. A nobody. One night, when two thieves break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that only in this way will he avoid an escalation of violence. In the aftermath of the attack, his teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of her disappointment and his wife Becca wanders even further away.

