Good End 2021: requirements for the SAT draw

The Good End 2021 draw will be held on December 10. Photo: Cuartoscuro / Archive

The 2021 edition of Good end, “The cheapest weekend of the year”, is coming up and will be held from November 10 to 16, days in which people will find promotions and discounts in various establishments; In addition, micro and small businesses, as well as those who make purchases on those days, will be able to participate in a raffle organized by the Tax Administration Service (SAT). Then in Unotv.com We tell you what it is about and what are the requirements to participate.

What is the El Buen Fin del SAT draw?

The draw The good end is an event organized by the SAT In which there will be, for this 2021 edition, a bag of 500 million pesos to be distributed in more than 326 thousand prizes for citizens who make purchases during the season of discounts and promotions, as well as to companies registered on this portal until the 9th of November.

The draw for the Good end It will be held on December 10 and seeks to encourage the use of electronic means of payment, reward formality and promote economic reactivation. Consumers who want to participate must have made their purchases in registered establishments.

Requirements to participate in the El Buen Fin raffle

For the consumers:

Have made payments with credit or debit cards

Have made the purchase or payment in a business registered in the El Buen Fin portal

Make a purchase greater than 250 pesos

Have made purchases between November 10 and 16

Consumers can see which stores and businesses are part of of the Good End, so that they know which establishments participate in the raffle. As of December 7, on the mini-site of the Draw on the website of the SAT, people will be able to check if their purchases will participate in the activity.

For the business:

Have registered your business on the El Buen Fin portal before November 9

Have your tax information up to date

Have the Positive Compliance Opinion issued by the SAT, as of November 9

Comply with the bases and conditions of participation in the draw

The Good End raffle will be held on December 10 and you can follow the live broadcast through the SAT social networks.