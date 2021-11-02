Golazo of Raúl Jiménez with the Wolves against Everton

The Mexican scored his first goal for Molineux after overcoming last year’s injury.

By: Raul Garrido NOV. 01. 2021

Raul Jimenez scored a great goal for the Wolves in the 32nd minute in the Wolves’ win over the Everton 2-1 at Molineux, duel that closes Day 10 of the Premier League.

The Mexican took advantage of an error by the toffee defense after Godfrey gave a bad pass, short on top of everything, for his goalkeeper Jordan pickford and the Mexican will come alive to keep that ball.

Jimenez ran behind the back of Holgate, who thought that the ball was safe, took the ball and to pickford’s bilge, the Mexican defined it as a crack and punched the ball over the English goalkeeper.

The Mexican had already notified with an assistance to Hee-chan that finally did not rise to the scoreboard out of place, as determined precisely by the VAR, and then with a left-handed shot that Coleman cut to a corner kick that finally ended in the first goal of Max kilman at minute 28.

Already in the complement came the goal of Alex Iwobi at 66 to trim the score for the Everton; the Mexican had a header to the post and left the substitution in the 89th minute for Dendoncker.

Raúl’s goal is the first he has scored at home, at Molineux, since he returned to the pitch this year after suffering the head injury that prevented him from finishing the last tournament in the english soccer.