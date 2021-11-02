Goal of the Mexican in the victory of Wolverhampton over Everton

The goals of the Mexican Raul Jimenez and Max Kilman gave the triumph to Wolverhampton before him Everton from Rafael Benitez (2-1), which deepens the pothole in which he is stuck in the last games of the Premier League.

The Toffee they have declined after a promising start to a course. Accentuates its ballast after leaving the vacuum Molineux Stadium. Now they have a draw and three defeats in a row in their last matches.

Benitez does not find the key to redirect a situation that became ugly half an hour when Wolverhampton opened the scoring after a cross from Rayan Ait Nouri who took advantage Max kilman.

The Everton He accused the blow and conceded the second four minutes later. An error of Ben godfrey and from the brazilian Allan was taken advantage of by the Mexican Raul Jimenez who took the ball in the midst of indecision to beat again Jordan pickford hitting the ball at the start.

Improved team Benitez in the second half, but did not manage to close the gap until minute 66 when Alex Iwobi took advantage of a rebound to overcome Jose Sa for the first and only time in the game.

The Wolves they are still on a roll. Four wins and a draw have led him to contemplate the European positions that move away for him Everton, now fallen to the equator of the classification.

