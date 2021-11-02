We offer you the most up-to-date list of codes and keys for Genshin Impact so you can earn tons of rewards with practically nothing done.

The month of November has begun, and in addition to the cold and rain, we also have new codes for Genshin Impact, one of the most popular free titles of the moment and that from time to time they take out a series of keys that you can redeem to get a lot of free rewards.

It is not that miHoYo is characterized by offering many free codes for Genshin Impact, and it is that most of the times they bet on a series of dedicated events where we can take protogems and many other bonuses.

Be that as it may, there are codes available, so we offer you the Most current code list for Genshin Impact as of November 2021 so you can redeem them before they expire.

Genshin Impact: free codes to get protogems and more in November 2021

First and foremost, we give you the requirements and also the entire code redemption process depending on the version of the game you are using.

If you have an adventure character level of at least 10, you can redeem the codes.

You can redeem the different codes through the game itself or through the website, and we explain the procedure below:

Through the game

Access the main menu

Select “settings”

Go to “account”

From there you will see the option of “redemption code”. Well, when you select it, you will be able to enter the following codes in the blank space.

Through the Web

Access this code redemption page on the official site.

You must log in by clicking on the corresponding button located in the upper right area of ​​the screen

Select the name of the server you play on

Enter the nickname of your character

Write one of the promotional codes and click on “redeem”

Promotional codes active as of October 2021

GENSHINGIFT : 50 Protogems and 3x Hero Wits

: 50 Protogems and 3x Hero Wits BSPD3ZRXU985: 10,000 Mora and 60 Protogems

Although we only have two active codes that work, there are five other codes that are not activated right now, but which are usually activated in special events:

153YUSAENH

GSIMPTQ125

KTNSCQWW922M

PSNTC8FEQK4D

ET7ADQFF8KJR

As you can see, there are not many codes that we have available, but at least this month one that we did not have in our last update has been introduced, with which you get a few free rewards practically without doing anything.

