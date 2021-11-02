Genshin Impact fans celebrated the return of Hu Tao’s banner – Kudasai

As previously announced, the character Thoma, “The Protector of Distant Lands” was added to the gacha mechanics of the video game developed by myHoYo, Genshin Impact, The 2nd of November. But what fans seem to be celebrating the most seems to be the return of Hu tao, the director of El Camino Funeral Home.

«The banner of Hu Tao, a character who speaks like a ghost, first appeared in March this year and quickly became very popular, especially since the character has one of the best single-target damage in Genshin Impact, making it which guaranteed Hu Tao to feature prominently in various character rankings“Commented the source. The character became a trend on Twitter through hashtags like # 胡桃 or #HuTao, with illustrations like the following:

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.1” of the video game was released globally on September 1, while “Version 2.2” was also released globally on October 13. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted earnings of more than $ 2 billion in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp on this link.

Genshin Impact description

Genshin Impact is a free open world action role-playing video game that takes players into the visually stunning world of Teyvat. The player takes on the role of the mysterious “Traveler”, who sets out on a journey to discover the fate of his lost brother and unravels Teyvat’s mysterious secrets along the way. Currently, players can explore both Mondstadt and Liyue Harbor, two of the seven main cities on Teyvat, each with unique cultures, stories and vast surrounding landscapes, offering a diversity of creatures, monsters, secrets and hidden treasures to explore. let the players discover them. As the game progresses, more cities, stories, characters, and seasonal events will be released.

