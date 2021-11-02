Genshin Impact Codes from November 2021; Get free protogems, blackberries, items and more

Start the month of November and in Genshin Impact we can find news such as the change of the banner to one starring Hu Tao and Thoma. Beyond this, and as usual every month, miHoYo offers some codes of free rewards among which are the valuable protogems, books of experience or blackberry. Here are the this month’s free reward codes, just as we did in October. We also remember that the most recent update of the game is version 2.2, with which a new island in Inazuma and other news.

(We will keep this piece updated as new reward codes come out.)

November 2021 Genshin Impact Reward Codes

BSPD3ZRXU985 – 60 protogems and 1,000 blackberries

Permanent codes in Genshin Impact

GENSHINGIFT – 50 protogems and 3 hero devices (single use, old code but still working for new players).

Where to get more Genshin Impact codes

The ideal thing to be attentive to the arrival of new reward codes is to follow the Genshin Impact social networks, since from miHoYo they are usually quite active on these channels. Failing that, the community of players will be in charge of sharing them:

How to redeem reward codes on Genshin Impact

We go to the official website of Genshin Impact through this link. Once there we must register (if we have not already done so), select the server from which we play, enter our nickname and, finally, the download code.

Keep in mind that in order to redeem these codes we must meet the following requirements: