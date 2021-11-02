Gastón Dalmau, protagonist of a film without borders

Each person’s life can be equated with a movie, in which they star in scenes with all kinds of circumstances, from adverse to prosperous. Reflecting on his own film, Gastón Dalmau characterizes the current scene as a moment in which he is aware of the control he has over his life and the achievements he has achieved. If you flashback, your performance appears in the youth phenomenon Almost angels, his musical participation in Teen angels, his work on visual effects in Paramount Pictures and Marvel studios, until his recent consecration as winner of Masterchef Celebrity 2, while if he does a flash-forward he visualizes his role as Digital Host in the third edition of the gastronomic reality and his return to fiction. Gastón Dalmau, a film marked by perseverance, training, passion and talent.

CHANGE THE AIR

There are times when inner needs and searches can change the course of life. And this is what happened to actor Gastón Dalmau, who in March 2012 left Argentina for the United States. Among the main reasons for his trip were his desire to live and experience some time in New York, since, on the one hand, that was the city he fell in love with when he previously visited with his parents – since he was a child he studied English- and, on the other hand, I had a lot of accumulated fatigue after the phenomenon of Almost angels, next to Teen angels, during six years.

“I went to a new path, without knowing what was going to happen, or how I was going to be surprised by what was coming, I was very sure that I wanted to go. I knew that I was leaving a career and many possibilities to continue doing things. Some asked me, ‘Are you going to leave right at this moment that you are finishing Teen angels And can you continue? ‘ But I think the noise from the outside made me go inside and I felt more like leaving. I left with the intention of studying, initially acting and music, although I also wanted to start auditioning at some point “, Gastón recalled.

Therefore, in New York he devoted himself to training in music, music production and theater and, in turn, at home, as a hobby, he studied visual effects through books and online tutorials. It is that this last area interested him since he was a child, in fact, at that time he was investigating how the effects were specified within a film and he bought VHS magazines that addressed the subject.

“I applied with very little faith for a scholarship for a production course given by the Government of New York, because it was for residents and I felt that my profile did not give so much, but I took a risk, I signed up and a few days later they called me for an interview . Of all the people, who were many, we were only thirty-something, so I did the course, a job and, later, I began to have my own contacts. That’s how they called me from Paramount Pictures to do Ninja Turtles 2 (Out of the Shadows). It was really crazy for me because I went from doing production assistant jobs to visual effects, which was what I wanted. They were three intense months of filming in the city exploding cars and others, an incredible experience! ”, described.

Some time later, he got a call from Marvel Studios because they were going to record in New York with Scarlett Johansson and they needed someone to get the studio and do some of the production in the city. It was also a surprise for Gastón, since he had been trying to join Marvel for a while. As a result of the project, he established a good bond with the producer and when they were in the place he commented that if any work arose for him in Los Angeles they would not hesitate to contact him, to which they replied that they would do everything possible and, in a short time , already had an offer to go to work on post-production for Captain America: Civil War. Therefore, in early 2016, the actor moved to the largest city in California.

“There I spent many years working for Marvel on different films (Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel)It was something that I really liked, but I felt that it was not my passion, but more of a hobby that turned into a job. That’s when I started wanting to go back to acting and be in front of the camera. So in the meantime I kept auditioning and got a representative. Every so often I audition there because my idea is, at some point, to do a project in the United States “, express.

DO NOT GIVE UP

During the interview, Gastón recalled a situation that could be considered a “work of destiny”. It is that, years ago, while watching one of the many Marvel films, he read in the titles the name of Victoria Alonso (the Argentine film production company that currently serves as president of Physical Production and Post-production, Visual Effects and Animation Production of Marvel Studios). Then, he began to look for information about her, since her last name sounded Latin to him and he believed that perhaps he could send her an email. Although he did not yet have his email address, he still wrote the text and saved it. Finally, when he was called to work in Los Angeles, he was able to meet her and show her the email, so he felt that this event “it was meant to happen”.

Regarding the working hours for the development of the films, Dalmau indicated that they are usually long, of around fourteen hours a day, at least in what the work on the set implies. “We are very used to day-to-day, to solve things at the moment, and there we work totally different, everything that is going to happen on that day is established long in advance, so that there is no delay or delay on that day. error, and do not have to repeat takes. I adapted easily, I feel that I am a person who always accommodated myself to everything that was happening to me in life, obviously with positive things and with moments where distance suffered from there and I had to face everything that happened to me alone. I was also a newcomer, without many friends, and they weren’t the ones who knew me all my life. So it was more than anything to adapt to the social part ”, he pointed.

A singularity is that even though Gastón did not begin his artistic journey behind the cameras, his entire career as an actor within the framework of various projects allowed him to bring with him important tools of the field.. “I already knew how to behave on a set, it wasn’t that it came out of nowhere and it was my first job. Therefore, in the film studios he always arrived earlier to start pre-producing everything that was going to be carried out that day, he already knew the way to speak to superiors and others. The school I had in Argentina with respect to the media served me a lot there. And I think the decisive way I had for the different things that arose also caught their attention ”, I consider.

And, in front of the cameras, he made small appearances in two films shot in the United States. One was Lost Cat Corona, with Ralph Macchio and David Zayas and, the other, Fair Market Value, starring Luisana Lopilato. On this latest project, he shared: “I went to visit Luisana on set because she had told me that she was close to where I was. When I came to greet her the director asked me, ‘Do you want to play the guy in the car? ‘, and I think, ‘Well, since I’m here …‘. Yes there is something that catches my attention and amuses me, I send myself to do it without any problem! ”.

ALMOST A DREAM

Returning to the idea of ​​the connections of destiny, when Gastón was a boy he followed a lot The ninja turtlesIn fact, he had a doll of the character Donatello and, decades later, he participated in the making of the film. As well as he was always interested in films starring superheroes and belonging to both Marvel and DC.

Although he does not have a single favorite superhero, he was always fascinated by Iron Man, in fact he admires the career of Robert Downey Jr., who is the actor who played this character on the big screen. “I was in the making of superhero movies and of course I would like to act in some of them, it would be a dream! I do not have a particular superhero that I would like to be, as long as I am in a movie, even if it is the one with the least power (laughs), I am ”.

Asked if he feels that he managed to become the person he projected as a child, Dalmau reflected: “Life was surprising me from an early age, when I got sick at the age of three, and that made a lot of things change in my way of being, of growing up very overprotected, my old men and brothers did everything so that I was fine. That made me value a lot of things much more than when you are a child you take them as normal, which for me they were not, so I think I evolved and I was looking for what I wanted. I did hit my head against the wall several times, but that also made me learn, want to go for more. I feel that I always look for the difficult, and that allows that when the day ends I consider that it was worth it, even if something has not turned out as well as I expected ”.

I’M HERE AGAIN

By way of comparison with a superhero film, in his own film Gastón considers that he is at the moment when he is aware of the powers he possesses and of the achievements obtained, as occurs in one of the most emblematic scenes of Spider-Man, when Peter Parker perceives the superpowers he has. In his case, the actor acquired his faculties from his perseverance, training, passion and talent for the profession.

“Almost angels It was what made me take notion of what was happening, I don’t know if so much at that time, but seeing it after a couple of years of having done the project. We would record all day, even on weekends we would have shows or we would go to some other country to do a show, and it was’ Wow, all this is crazy!‘, that people know who we are, that they sing our songs. That’s when I began to become aware of what was happening around me and the recognition that one began to have ”, thought.

In the fiction by Cris Morena, Dalmau played Ramiro “Rama” Ordóñez for four seasons (2007-2010), a character characterized by his intelligence, protection and sensitivity. In addition, there he formed the musical group Teen angels along with “Peter” Lanzani, “Lali” Espósito, Nicolás Riera and “China” Suárez, who was later replaced by Rocío Igarzábal. And, in 2021, after his years residing in the United States, the actor returned to Argentina to join as a participant in the successful gastronomic reality show Masterchef Celebrity 2, where he became a champion.

“Masterchef It gave me a boom again, since I had been gone for a while and it had taken me as a distance, which also made me realize that this is what I like and want to do. I have my feet on the ground, I never believed the story of fame, today I am this, I am grateful where I am and to be able to be doing what I like, I am grateful with life and with what I want. The effort is there and things did not come from above, so that makes me value myself and what I do, that I value those who work with me and those who accompany me, such as my family, my friends, my partner and my dog. I spend a lot of time away from home, traveling, and that sometimes makes it difficult, but as long as I’m doing what I want, you have to value it ”, express.

On the other hand, on the principles that run through both his profession and his person, he confessed: “Being grateful, that is the main value. I feel that the people who see me and greet me on the street consider me to be their friend, or part of their family. It seems to me that it was also Masterchef who put my name and my face in their homes on a day-to-day basis. It’s as if we really knew each other and it’s great, it’s one of the things that I appreciate about the profession ”.

I GO FOR MORE

This month he returns to the Telefe screen Masterchef Celebrity in its third season, where Gastón will be the Digital Host. Also, in summer he will return to acting, since he will start to record a fiction of which he cannot yet advance much but he is very enthusiastic about it. And, when asked if he would like to participate in a national film, he replied: “I would be very interested! The doors I am not going to tire of hitting them. If there is a director interested in doing a project, as an actor I am totally willing “, he concluded.