Gantz: Hollywood Live-action now has a director

In May 2020, Deadline announced that the producer Marc guggenheim (Arrow; Legends of Tomorrow) and Sony Pictures they were developing an adaptation live-action from the manga seinen Gantzby Hiroya Oku. After months without updates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US media now reports that the Hollywood production finally has a director: Julius Avery.

The Australian filmmaker made his feature film debut Son of a Gun in 2014 and gained international recognition with the premiere of Operation Overlord (2018). Avery is currently working on the adaptation of the superhero graphic novel. Samaritan, starring Sylvester Stallone and Javon Walton; In addition, he was chosen by James Wan and Universal Pictures to write and direct a new film for Van Helsing.

The adaptation live-action from Gantz will feature a script written by Marc Guggenheim himself and will be produced by Temple Hill Entertainment (Twilight; Maze runner). According to sources, the project is still in the initial stage of development, with no set date to start production.

Hiroya Oku serialized Gantz in the pages of the magazine Weekly Young Jump between 2000 and 2013, and the Shūeisha publishing house compiled the work in a total of 37 volumes. The story inspired a 26-episode anime series produced by Gonzo Studio in 2004; two tapes live-action Japanese in 2011; a 3DCG anime movie titled Gantz: O (2016); as well as video games, two manga spin-off and a couple of novels.

The plot follows Kei Kurono and Masaru Kato, two young men who lose their lives in a train accident and are suddenly transported to a mysterious apartment along with other recently deceased people. There a black sphere provides them with futuristic weaponry and instructions to participate in a sadistic game. post mortem. To escape their tragic fate, they are forced to score points by hunting down and eliminating various races of aliens.

Panini Manga publishes the original work in Mexico, while the film Gantz: O is available on Netflix.