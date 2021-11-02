from Chris Pratt to the stars of ‘Sex and the City’

Series like ‘Terminal List’, ‘The Old Man’ or ‘The Fist Lady’ have large budgets for their interpreters

Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic World’. (Source: Universal Pictures)

Beyond the pure gossip to know who charges how much, when rankings of the best paid in Hollywood appear, it helps us to know who are considered the biggest claims, when the industry is at, and which are the upcoming productions for which the strongest bet is . And according to a Variety report, the answer to this last question is clear: Terminal List Amazon is the series that will pay the most expensive to its protagonist.

After succeeding in the saga Jurassic world or in Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt will step into the shoes of a war veteran with many secrets in the adaptation of Jack Carr’s novel and, therefore, will charge no less than $ 1.4 million per episode, becoming one of the highest paid actors of the series in 2021 (the report includes only new contracts, leaving out people like Ellen Pompeo or the protagonists of The Morning Show). He is closely followed by Jeff Bridges who will charge a million per episode in The old man of FX, being one of the big names of the cinema that still resisted to make series.

Below them, but still with very juicy salaries, we find Bryan Cranston who has earned $ 750,000 for each episode of Your honor (and he had ten, so he added 7.5 million) and the protagonists of Sex in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who will earn between 750,000 and 650,000 per episode for the continuation called And Just Like That. Do youAnd what did Kate Winslet charge for what is perhaps one of the best series of the year? its Mare of Easttown It accounted for $ 650,000 per episode in her bank account, although it is not specified if that figure is only as an actress or if it also includes her salary as a producer.

More new series on the horizon: 600,000 per episode is what Steve Martin and Martin Short charge for Only murders in the building (of Selena Gomez’s salary there is no data), Pedro Pascal for The last of us, and Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gilian Anderson for The First Lady.

Compared to these figures, It is surprising that David Harbor and Winona Ryder charge “only” between $ 400,000 and $ 350,000 per episode in Stranger things being the most powerful Netflix series. In that range is also The witcher, with Henry Cavill charging 400,000 per episode, the same figure as Jason Suduekis for the first season of Ted lasso and that John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert for The Conners. On Succession, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook pocket between 350,000 and 300,000 per episode.