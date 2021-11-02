Forget about plantar fasciitis thanks to this exercise

The plantar fasciitis It is defined as inflammation of the plantar fascia, the area of ​​tissue that lines the musculature of the sole of the foot. This tissue begins at the calcaneus (the heel bone) and ends at the metatarsal heads. The reality is that it is a more common problem than you imagine, since between a 20 and 30% of the population you suffer from plantar fascia problems at some point in your life.

“This structure is very superficial, it is found just below the fat and skin of the sole of the foot, and it is of fundamental importance for the maintenance of the anatomy of the plantar arch, the arch of the foot, and for normal development. of the footprint. It is therefore an anatomically and biomechanically very important element, “says Marisa Gómez, a traumatologist at the Foot and Ankle Unit of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid, in an interview with Infosalus.

Many people believe that fasciitis is caused by a bad footprint or from some footwear that is not comfortable, when the reality is that it is usually caused by problems in other parts of the body, such as the buttock, abdomen or quadriceps, or by being overweight.

To alleviate the discomfort you suffer in the area of ​​the sole of the foot, there is an exercise that can be very useful. To do this, you need to be in front of a wall or some vertical surface that you can lean on, such as a beam. Lie on your back and lift the leg where you have the discomfort to support the foot on the wall, so that the tailbone is stuck in the floor, the hips are straight, the head touches the floor and the other leg is fully extended . With each series, you will get closer to the wall, so start by leaving a certain space.

With your leg raised, press towards the wall for three seconds and then take off your leg (always straight, without bending the knee!) For another three seconds. You’ll need to repeat the exercise five times, and then flex your ankle up and down for ten reps.

Once you do this series, you will repeat it but moving a little closer to the wall, so that the back of the thigh pulls a little more. With this exercise, you will improve flexibility and increase the strength of your leg muscles. Thus, the inflammation of the plantar fascia will be eliminated and you can say goodbye to those foot discomfort.





