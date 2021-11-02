For these reasons Profeco will withdraw some toothpastes

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) revealed to MILLENNIUM last week what to recall some brands of children’s toothpastes for various reasons, including the use of misleading advertising.

According to Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, head of Profeco, the agency will announce in the Consumer Magazine of November the results of an elaboratory study carried out at different toothpaste brands that are marketed in Mexico.

These marks present a series of irregularities, from having less content than advertised on the label, to using misleading advertising to persuade consumers. Here we tell you what are the reasons why some brands of toothpaste will be withdrawn from the market.

Less content than indicated on the label

In the laboratory study a brand was detected that presented less content than advertised on the label, besides that in general they put sweet taste, encouraging children’s addiction to sugars.

Misleading advertising

Eight brands could not sustain their slogans, for example, some presume to be recommended by dentists, but do not support it.

Another brand, which claims to “gently remove the plaque”, failed to verify this legend, in addition to claiming to be organic without being able to prove it.

While, Five More Brands Say They Don’t Damage Tooth Enamel, But They Didn’t Test It either. Therefore, Profeco said that it will initiate the recall of these products, since even though they were given the opportunity to support their commercial allegations, they did not do so.

Use of harmful ingredients

Profeco announced that another brand that “goes out” is Green Doctor Organic Kids, because uses bicarbonate, an ingredient considered abrasive and not recommended for children.

The Gum Barbie brand will also be immobilized, because according to the agency it says that it is recommended by dentists “and that has not been processed according to the norm.”

