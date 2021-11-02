Following Derrick Henry injury, Titans sign Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is the NFL’s active leader in rushing yards, with 14,820, and ranks fifth on the all-time all-time list.

The Tennessee Titans it didn’t take long to find a replacement for the injured star running back Derrick Henry, after it was announced that he will undergo surgery for a broken foot that would cost him between six and eight weeks.

Adrian peterson, the Most valuable Player of the NFL In 2012, he agreed to join the Titans, as confirmed in the first instance by Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, after speaking directly with Peterson.

Adrian Peterson acknowledges he has big shoes to fill in Tennessee after Derrick Henry’s injury. Getty Images

“The audition went well. It feels good to be back with the football moves and to sign with a contender,” he said. Peterson, as reported Anderson. “We have big shoes to fill by Derrick Henrywho I feel was the favorite for MVP, but I look forward to contributing to the group of runners and helping the Titans to win their division and pursue the ultimate goal of winning a championship. “

For Peterson, it is his sixth team of the NFL. Entered the league as a first-round recruit for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007, from Oklahoma, and played 10 seasons for Minny. Afterwards, he has had stops with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team and Detroit Lions.



Peterson is the active leader in rushing yards in the NFL, with 14,820, and is ranked fifth on the all-time historical list, behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton, Frank Gore and Barry Sanders. He is a seven-time player of Pro bowl and on four occasions he has been part of the first team All-Pro. In addition, it has been Offensive Player of the Year in the NFL twice and has led the league in rushing yards three times, and in rushing touchdowns twice.

Henry got hurt in the Week 8 game that won the Titans in the extension of visit before the Indianapolis Colts. He led the league in rushing yards this season, with 937. Henry led the NFL in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns the past two seasons, and was designated Offensive Player of the Year in 2020. He has been elected twice to Pro bowl and once All-Pro first team.

With 6,797 rushing yards in his career, Henry is seventh on the list of active runners in the NFL who leads Peterson.

A 2016 second-round recruit graduated from Alabama, Henry is together with Peterson member of the select club of eight running backs who have accumulated at least 2,000 yards in a season, in fact being the most recent two to accomplish the feat –Peterson 2012, Henry 2020–.

In addition to Peterson, the Titans count on Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard in the runner position.