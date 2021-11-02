Florian Thauvin will miss one more match with Tigres

The French attacker has not been active with the feline squad since Matchday 10, when he was injured in the duel against Pumas

Florian Thauvin he will miss his 10th game with Tigers So far in the Apertura 2021, of which seven have been due to injury, one due to suspension and the first two due to their call to the Olympic Games. The French flyer will not be available before Braves on the last day of the regular phase, not being fully recovered from a first degree tear in his right thigh.

Thauvin will not participate in the matchday 17 match. Imago7

The brand new world champion in Russia 2018 will accumulate his seventh consecutive game without activity, after injuring himself at minute 15 ‘of the match against Cougars on Matchday 10.

The intention of the coaching staff is that Thauvin may be physically full in the Liguilla, so he will not be considered for the clash before FC Juárez, and could see some minutes in the friendly duel that the auriazules will hold against Venados de Mérida, during the break for the FIFA date on Saturday, November 13.

The former Olympique de Marseille has seen action in 7 games, 4 as a starter, in which he registers numbers well below the expectation generated, with a single goal, an assist, three clear missed occasions, he made 73 percent of his passes and won 49 percent of his duels.