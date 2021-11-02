First lawsuit against Meta due to logo announced

They accuse improper use of their logo in the new company of Mark Zuckerberg.

They claim that the M belongs to MileniumGroup and not to Meta.

Defense of intellectual and creative property will take place in US courts.

What began as a joke on social networks and generated several comparisons between company logos to indicate the simplicity of the design in the identity of Mark Zuckerberg’s new company, today is a legal reality. The first lawsuit against Meta was announced.

MileniumGroup, a regional communications and digital marketing agency, said that they plan to initiate legal action in the United States against the new company of the Facebook CEO, as they assure that the logo that was presented at an international conference on October 28 is identical to theirs.

“MileniumGroup has been using the M logo since March 2020 and, recently, we have evolved it in a multicolored way from the launch of our communication campaign in all its nuances,” said Blanca Muñoz, creative director of the agency.

In addition, the company assured that all its customers were notified of the evolution of its logo through digital campaigns throughout the region and that, for the last two weeks, its M model has been featured prominently long before the Facebook announcement.

“We need to defend our intellectual property, creativity is one of our characteristics as an agency and that is why our lawyers are going to request a ‘cease and desist’ from Facebook in the corresponding courts,” added Alberto Arebalos, CEO of MileniumGroup.

Demand to Meta

MileniumGroup is a boutique strategic communications agency that has 20 years of experience in creating marketing solutions for all types of brands and companies. The firm has more than 100 professionals in offices in Guadalajara, Mexico City, Miami, Bogotá, Lima, Santiago, Córdoba, Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Sao Paulo and has, among its clients, Electronic Arts, Cisco, General Electric, Red Hat, AWS, Makro, Arcor, Linio, Open Plaza, among others.

