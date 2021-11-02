Filtered the first images and details of Multiversus, the supposed Smash Bros. of Warner

Warner Bros. may be working on a new fighting game in the style of Smash Bros. but with a model free-to-play, as various sources have reported on several occasions. The name of this title, or at least the project, would be ‘Multiversus’, since it will face characters of the most well-known licenses of the company in scenarios based on their movies, series, comics or video games. While Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed the existence of this video game, quite a few details have already been leaked about it; now we have even been able to see the first images thanks to a design document that has appeared on the net.

Alternative outfits, percentage system, 2D scenarios …

These images appeared yesterday morning on the Discord server of the insider PapaGenos and seem to correspond to a design document used by testers internally. That is why in addition to the own captures of Metaversus details of the game have also been shared, such as that it will have a percentage system similar to that of Smash Bros. or the different play styles of various characters like Finn, from Time of Adventures, Rick, from Rick and morty, or Shaggy, of Scooby Doo.

In the screenshots of the game we can get an idea of ​​what the style of the games of Metaversus: we see Wonder Woman, Gandalf, Jake and a fourth character, which seems to have been created specifically for this game, facing in two-dimensional scenarios inspired by other franchises, such as the aforementioned Rick and morty. Like in Smash Bros., Metaversus will allow 1vs1 and 2vs2 matches. There is also talk that he would have alternate versions of each character’s outfitsIn fact, we can see Jake, from Adventure Time, with a different color from the original.

Apparently this leak would come from a tester and therefore the characters and details that it handles are not the same as those of the information that we have seen previously. Each person who is working on QA quality control may have a different template than the rest. Below these lines you can see a gallery with all filtered images of the design document Multiversus.

For now, that is, Warner Bros. has neither confirmed nor denied the existence of Multiversus. This information could be false, erroneous or related to a project that does not have to become a commercial game.