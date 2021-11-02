Fernando Navarro: Reveals frustration for not playing with León against Toluca

The spirits in the Lion they did not look very good after the goalless draw in the visit to Toluca of this Sunday. And among the most dissatisfied was Fernando Navarro, who could not have activity.

Despite the urgency of getting the stitches out, the technician Ariel Hello only made one change in the whole game, by putting Emmanuel Gigliotti in place of Omar Fernández. The rest of the bench did not see minutes.

This left nothing quiet for “Navarrito”, who exhibited his frustration through some messages on his Twitter account. Although it all started with the simple emoji, of a man raising his shoulders, which unleashed several questions from some Beasts.

This did not like much to the defender of the Lion, who responded in a forceful way.

Another user on social networks pointed out an alleged disgruntled dressing room, but Fernando Navarro He noted that this is normal.

“All those who don’t play who have even a little competitive spirit are unhappy when they don’t play, because we want to help because our blood boils to play. Don’t blow your mind, friend, it happens in all the teams in the world, it’s normal! ”.

Finally, the experienced Esmeraldas player commented that if instead of this annoyance for not playing, they prefer a “cold chest” that he is not interested in entering the field.

“Navarrito” has barely been able to appear in two matches of the Apertura 2021, both entering the exchange, so he still lacks minutes on the court.