Fercks Castellani, director of “The Inevitable”: “I like to implant in the characters something of a psychological thriller”

By the end of 2019, Federico “Frecks” Castellani he defined his present with a very clear image: that of Jack Torrance, the character played by Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining.”

Frecks, who recognizes the influence of the American director, in his way of making movies, is presenting his own horror film, a film that he defines as a fantastic and genre thriller, due to his authorial gaze. And it is recognized through that image, through the process that led him to create the script, seek funding, and cast of “Sucker Punch”.

“The beginning of the story comes more than 10 years ago, from my passion for investigating some of the subplots,” says the award-winning filmmaker at the Latin Awards in Marbella Spain, in a talk with Filo.News, about his second film, which won the first Sitges Pitchbox Award at the competition Blood window from South Window.

The Frecks Overlook is a cabin located in the middle of a wasteland, where a religious family ends up taking refuge in the middle of a stormy night. Like Torrance, the characters travel by car, although they are not mom, dad and son but mom (Juana Viale), brother (Luciano Cáceres) and daughter (Daryna Butryk).

Although unlike, they remain in another time (which could be at the beginning of the 20th century) nor do they reach the planned destination. On the way, an accident will lead them to take refuge there. The rain is torrential and the night does not give truce: there is no time to lose, the Apocalypse is approaching. –Only the worthy will continue in this world– will signal a voice through the radio, that of Carlos Portaluppi (“El Marginal”, “Days of Roosters”), which goes through the story.

It does not have the mystique of the Overlook but resides in that abandoned house its own sinister aura. It is barely seen inside, the spaces are dimly lit, a resource that as the film progresses is contrasted with flashbacks of an apparently luminous past.

Daryna Butryk in “The Inevitable” | Photo: Courtesy of the press



While at first the house means a place of transit for the characters, they are soon moving in space, as if they knew him. They light candles, fix the radio, their only contact with the outside world. But who identifies the site, is an unknown (interpreted by Javier Godino, we saw it in “The Secret of their eyes”) for them who ask for refuge. Yes, that’s not your home, but neither is theirs.

That moment sent me to “La Purga” -the film about the 24 hours in which the State gives the green light to kill- when the main family lowers all the security measures of their house and about to isolate themselves, a man arrives looking for help. The decision will be the trigger, their own lives depend on it: how do they know they can trust that man? What begins to change since your arrival?

Javier Godino in “The Inevitable” | Photo: Courtesy of the press



The certainties of “The Inevitable” are few. The film atones for its plot: for if it throws up verses from quotes from the New Testament (like the one that appears at the beginning), the narrative mode contrasts it. What happens, it depends on whose look/ en look at the film, inviting them to be a witness, to witness and draw their conclusions. And with the same effect, the out of field: what is not seen but is.

“I think that several viewers may be attracted by the points that these characters touch, either by family relationships to those where there is a religion. Or who have closely touched on any of the issues and come here to confirm it, saying ‘Of course this it works like that and that’s why things happen. ‘ It has an attraction, a certain curiosity, being up close seeing something and that is another point in favor of the film “, reflects the director.

“One part of the story is the night of the apocalypse, when this family takes refuge in an abandoned cabin and waits for that moment. The other, talks a little about religions, cults, also about the media of that time. That has a research time of more than 10 years where I was looking at those issues. Until I found the perfect moment to put it on paper, into the script. And that was very fast because I had the idea resolved, I just had to frame it in a genre film and delineate these characters and then find the actors. Once I had all that I said: we will do it, if we cannot depend financially on someone, we will see how to do it, “he assures.

So it was, “Lo Inevitable” is an independent production and carried out in a cooperative way. And although the project germinated in Frecks’ mind for a decade, it was not the first that he introduced Luciano Cáceres and Juana Viale to him. “At first he offered us to make another movie, very big. He had been fighting her with these things in these movies that involve getting the money, and I told him: ‘Crazy you have to make another more possible, that we can do in less time and with a team reduced ‘. He wrote this script, well genre and we send each other, “says the protagonist, but that’s another story.

Frecks with Juana Viale | Photo: from the director.



As for Juana -who had already worked with Cáceres in the movie “Stockholm” and in two plays, “40 days and 40 nights” and “El Ardor” – the director says that “from the moment he read it, he loved it the proposal”. “I wanted us to film it right away, one more motivation for me to carry out this move. I think it was a challenge for her, “she says.

The character of the actress keeps her name in history, and like the other characters, she hides a secret. But unlike them, she is blind, or on the contrary, perhaps she is the only one who sees things the rest of her family does not. To that, she adds a gloomy aesthetic with her black dress and an ability that would make her related to the witches that the Catholic Church accused and persecuted. In another line, Juana sees in her daughter her own ills, from which she in turn wants to separate her. Reinforcing the premonitory tone with which the film oscillates.

“The Inevitable” traps you in its rarefied and enraged atmosphere, and that tension it achieves is one of its favorable points. While it raises whether what is really a threat comes from outside or is inside, something that with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and with it, the beginning of the quarantine, took on another nuance.

Frecks Castellani | Photo: from the director



“The confinement causes those internal conflicts that that family already had, those obsessions, ties that border on the dangerous,” Frecks analyzes.

The return to the cinema, after that period, comes even after his debut “Black Birds” (2015), winner of the Best Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay awards at the Marbella Latino Awards Festival, Best Screenplay in the Georgia Latino Film Festival and Best Editing at the Guayaquil International Film Festival, and nominated for Best Original Music in the Silver Condor Awards 2016.

How did you reinterpret the film with the pandemic in this return to Argentine cinemas?

In the team we were saying what a foreboding: having made this movie, and how we shot it. We were all in one location and we all lived there the nights we recorded. We were the only ones in a town of fifths. We began to realize that we were far from the world as we were used to and that communications were coming from another place.

As everyone thinks: in 15 days it is already solved. This film was waiting a long time to come out in theaters and not consider the option of the premiere in another medium.

How was the search for the cast, with those characteristics that since you wrote the film you wanted to be seen on the screen?

When I was writing the truth is that I saw Juana very much in character. I knew that she could give something different to what she had been doing, and the truth is that I think that is the only thing she did.

As for Daryna Butryk, she came out through casting and was the perfect choice. That mother-daughter relationship with their differences, precisely a girl coming out of adolescence, a mother with a very different position from her brother who is very involved in that family.

Daryna Butryk and Juana Viale in “The Inevitable” | Photo: Courtesy of the press



How valuable is it today to talk about issues that have occurred in the film for years but are still fully valid today and we are on the way to deconstructing them?

That’s another of the movie’s subplots. We are not going to reveal much. There is a masculine power over women at that time, and is reflected in the attitudes and in how is the relationship of Marcos with his own niece, and how she follows him, as a spiritual guide.

Instead, Juana, his mother, is standing on the opposite sidewalk. Trying to get her out of the religion where she is stuck so that she does not end up involved with what ends up happening later in the movie. There is something powerful in her of a gift that she has to awaken. And she is willing to sacrifice herself for her daughter. It is what gives strength to the relationship of both.

From a personal point of view, how does the film connect you?

On the one hand I really like the genre, and write something that challenges the viewer and make him go through certain labyrinths with several subplots and that everything takes him to a place don’t let him down.

And on the other hand, more than something personal, I feel like a vigilante: whatever I see that seems unfair to me, I will try to reverse it, or at least make a change notice. This film has several messages of what interests me to be known. And I think that with those subplots that we cannot reveal, they can be understood.

What is the inevitable for you?

Many things. But I can tell you one: the change we come to propose in the cinema: proposal with a new universe within the genre. We hope that everyone can really appreciate it because the film is worthy that an audience that not only loves genre cinema will appreciate it.

Juana Viale in “The Inevitable” | Photo: Courtesy of the press



What can you tell us about your next movie, “Aurora”?

He is a slightly more run-of-the-mill policeman of this horror genre, but with a lot of suspense. I like to implant some psychological thriller into the characters. A combo between drama and thriller is coming. We cannot reveal much but it goes that way. (As it transpired in May 2020, the third feature film obtained the interest of INCAA and plans to shoot for 2022).

I am thinking of a sequel to this movie. What I can anticipate is that much more happens in the present: years after this story, around 2000.

The Argentine director Frecks Castellani, presents “The Inevitable”, his second film, a fantastic thriller that catches you as if in the middle of the forest, or as inside a cabin in the light of prophecies that seem premonitory, and of which it is better. , distrust.