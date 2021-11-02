Fátima Segovia, ‘La Chuecona’, will continue working with JB despite her success at OnlyFans: “It’s my second family” | Farándula | SHOWS

Fatima Segovia, the ‘Chuecona’, said she is happy with the good tune of ‘JB en ATV’ and announced that next year they will continue to bring humor to Peruvian homes. That is, you will not leave the program even though your subscription income to your Onlyfans account is increasing.

“The program is very well tuned and we are very grateful to the audience. I have been working on television for several years now and it is always a joy to go to record, you learn something new in each recording ”, revealed the comic actress.

Will you continue working next year?

Yes anyway. It is my second family, we continue with everything and I am very happy to continue with them.

On the other hand, Fatima Segovia commented that she is happy because she is doing very well with her account on ‘OnlyFans’ and invited the public to subscribe.

HOW MUCH IS TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ‘LA CHUECONA’ ACCOUNT IN ONLYFANS?

Until now, Fatima Segovia accumulates about 89 followers on this platform whose minimum subscription fee is $ 20 per month.

ONLYFANS DE LA CHUECONA RATES

$ 20 per month

$ 57 for three months

$ 108 for 6 months

$ 204 for 1 year