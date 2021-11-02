Fans in Mexico demand the immediate departure of Diego Lainez from Betis

Betis lost 3-0 to Atlético de Madrid led by Héctor Herrera and Diego Lainez didn’t see a minute of action on the pitch.

October 31, 2021 19:06

The presence of Diego Lainez at Real Betis worries his followers in Mexico after those led by Manuel Pellegrini fell 3-0 against Atlético de Madrid and the former América did not see a minute on the field of play.

The Olympic bronze medalist managed to be one of the most important revulsive pieces before his right ankle injury that occurred in the fight for third place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Mexico National Team.

After two months of recovery, Lainez was prepared to regain ground in considering the Engineer to get back the minutes it takes to stay important.

However, in the hard defeat in front of the mattresses, the Chilean strategist decided to leave him sitting on the substitute bench and was once again marginalized in moments of offensive need.

Faced with this situation, his followers in Mexico decided to protest through their personal Twitter profiles in which they expressed their discomfort and demanded his departure from the Spanish team so that he can arrive at another club that values ​​him in a better way.

Facing international matches with the Mexico National Team, Diego Lainez is in danger of not being called up to be part of the qualifying matches due to the lack of competitive friction.