Faitelson shocked the FMF for the new sanction of the FIFA to the Tri

The Mexican National Team was sanctioned again for the use of the homophobic cry (Photo: EUTERS / Henry Romero)

On the afternoon of this Monday, November 1, a new sanction was announced to the Mexican team by the presence of homophobic scream in the World Cup qualifiers towards the Qatar World Cup 2022. The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) was in charge of sharing with her fans the new veto matches of the Tri in the next duels of the hexagonal of Concacaf.

The sanction was given due to the behavior of the public in the duels he faced against Canada and Honduras at Aztec stadium. The economic fine and the veto of the fans caused great controversy in public opinion and the work of the FMF to eradicate the discriminatory phrase was questioned.

David faitelson, sports journalist from ESPN, joined the debate on social networks and attacked the Mexican federation, questioning its decision to keep the field of Colossus of Santa Úrsula as the official home of the national team. He criticized that, in case of keeping Azteca as the setting for the next home games, what will happen is that Mexico will play without fans for the rest of the qualifying rounds.

Faitelson attacked the FMF for the FIFA sanction (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

He even pointed out that Tri of the Mexico City it would be a belated action to eliminate the behavior of the fans that incurs in the lack of the use of the shout. Through his official Twitter account he argued:

“The FMF now has a delicate decision to make. Whether to remove the national team from the Azteca Stadium late or to play the rest of the qualifying rounds without an audience… ”.

Formerly the panelist of ESPN pointed out that the FMF is not encouraged to remove the National Team from the Azteca Stadium due interests that take precedence over sports wellness. It was clear to point out that the Tri He must have tried other scenarios to seek to diversify the public and avoid as much as possible the antisport behaviors that the capital’s fans carry out when the national team plays.

Faitelson questioned the interests of the FMF to keep the Azteca as the main stadium (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“Two games without an audience for the Mexican team. New FIFA punishment for ‘the scream’ homophobic. FMF error. It’s been a long time since they had to leave the Azteca, but interests are interests…. ”Faitelson posted on Twitter.

The veto parties that Mexico will have as a local until next year; the first will be in the duel before Costa Rica, in January 2022, and the other will be in the game against Panama, which will take place in February. What’s more. The Mexican federation will have to pay a economic fine from 100,000 Swiss francs.

Through a statement released by the Communication Directorate of the Mexican National Team, he explained that the FMF was notified by FIFA about the new sanctions regarding the use of the shout that incites discrimination used by the fans in the elimination matches last month. October.

Mexico will have two veto games without home fans (Photo: Thomas Shea / Usa Today Sports)

“The Mexican Soccer Federation has been notified by the FIFA of the sanction imposed as a result of the evaluation carried out by the corresponding authorities on the conduct of their fans during the matches held at the Azteca Stadium against Canada and Honduras last October, “the statement reads.

In those games when Mexico was local, the referees of the event carried out the discriminatory protocol and they stopped the game for a few minutes. Through the local Azteca sound and the screens of the venue, they asked the attendees not to use the phrase that punishes FIFA; little by little the public gave in and the game continued.

Even though that him Tri won said games, the fans committed the faultTherefore, the Mexican National Team was fined again.

