Ester Exposito and her ‘mutation’ to Megan Fox

Like you, celebrities have also had their Halloween party this weekend, including, of course, part of the original cast of ‘Elite’, who have gathered in their most terrifying costumes to celebrate the first (almost) unrestricted post-pandemic party. At that party was our darling Ester Exposito (21), who wanted to pay tribute to cinema and Megan Fox with her Jennifer’s Body costume.

The truth is that the actress has nailed it, because not only has she managed to look like her with a brunette wig and her bloody makeup, but also has found exactly the same look worn by Machine Gun Kelly’s now girlfriend in the film.

Of which there is no trace at the moment on his Instagram, and see that there are rumors and sauces about it, it is from Sebastian Yatra, the last ‘roneo’ with which he has been related. And it is that, since it became official that the actress and Alexander Speitzer had broken up, They have not done more than to leave rumors that every day join the actress with a different boy. First it was said that he could have something with Itzan Escamilla becoming an ‘Elite’, later with Rauw Alejandro and now there is evidence that could confirm a roll with Sebastián Yatra.

The truth is that this salsa does not surprise us much because in May 2020 Sebastián Yatra and Tini Stoessel also confirmed a break with the typical statement on Twitter.

But the soap opera did not end here because later when Sebastián released a single with Danna Paola (26) they were also related, yes, they soon clarified that they were lifelong friends. So if we do the math both the singer and Ester Exposito would be single because on the part of the actress with Rauw Alejandro neither did anything after confirming a relationship with Rosalía (28) on her birthday.

After this little summary worthy of the troubles of ‘The island of temptations’, we go with the evidence that would confirm that Esther and Sebastian could be together. The ‘fandom’ is clear after these two met on several occasions but the last was in September on the birthday of director Manolo Caro. Where, OJO, was also Álvaro Rico, the first known boyfriend of Ester Expósito. In addition, it is said that they have been seen on occasion in Madrid in an affectionate attitude … But the definitive test was when Ester Exposito was asked at the Platinum Awards about her alleged relationship with Sebastián Yatra and she was speechless smiling shyly.