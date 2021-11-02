Elon Musk puts a condition to donate his fortune and “end world hunger”

A few days ago, the billionaire businessman Elon musk responded to David beasley, Director of the World Food Program of the UN, who assured that “2 percent of Musk’s fortune would go to help with world hunger.”

To this, the owner of the technology company Tesla, responded that “if the WFP (for its acronym in English) describes how 6 billion dollars could solve world hunger, I will sell shares of Tesla right now and I will” .

However, Elon Musk put a condition to donate 2 percent of his fortune: that the money is in an open account, so that people can review in detail how the money is spent.

That is, in exchange for an explanation from the UN organization, Musk would sell part of Tesla’s shares to tackle the problem.

Moments later, David Beasley responded to messages posted on Twitter. Although without declining or accepting Musk’s proposal.

Beasley explained:

“With $ 6 billion you would not end hunger globally, but it would prevent geopolitical instability and save approximately 42 million people from starvation.”

To this, Musk insisted that “Please post your current and proposed expenses in detail so that people can see exactly where the money is going.”

Beasley assured the millionaire that they have “the systems in place to guarantee transparency” of the resources. And he offered him the suggestion that his team could confidently work with the WFP.