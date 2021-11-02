Elon Musk challenges the UN on request for money to fight famine

Elon Musk responds to a UN official and challenges him to explain how with his fortune he would fight world famine. Photo: AFP.

Elon Musk proposed selling Tesla shares to solve the famine after challenging the claim of a United Nations (UN) official.

David beasley, director of UN World Food Program asked billionaires like Elon Musk to “step up” that a small percentage of their wealth would help solve world hunger.

“Just 6 billion could prevent 42 million people from dying“Were Beasley’s words regarding the famine.

At this request, Elon Musk put a tweet in which he told Beasley that if he could explain how he would solve the famine with 6 billion dollars, he would put some of his shares in Tesla up for sale.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $ 6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

“But it must be open source accounting, so that the public can see precisely how the money is being spent.”added the businessman.

For its part, David beasley, responded to Musk’s post on Twitter, assuring the billionaire that he has “systems established for transparency and open source accounting ”.

.@elonmusk! Headline not accurate. $ 6B will not solve world hunger, but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid / conflict / climate crises. – David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

“$ 6 billion will not solve world hunger, but it will prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration, and save 42 million people from the brink of starvation.. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid-19 and the climate crisis, “he added.

In another tweet he explained the following:

“The $ 8.4 billion I referred to covers what we needed to reach 115 million people in 2020 with food assistance.. We need $ 6 billion more now in addition to our existing financing requirements due to the perfect storm. ” said.

The conversation on Twitter did not stop here and Musk shared a link with a story from a British newspaper about the case of nine-year-old boys forced to give oral sex to UN officials.

“What happened here?”, was Musk’s questioning.

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and just last week the company was valued at more than $ 1 trillion. His fortune has also been increased by his participation in SpaceX.