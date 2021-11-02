El Salvador only received a financial fine after what happened to Mexico

El Salvador will only have to pay a fine, while Panama, in addition to the financial penalty, will play behind closed doors

The selections of The Savior and Panama were sanctioned by the FIFA for events that happened in their respective home games before Mexico during the octagonal final of the Concacaf.

Mexico on his visit to El Salvador. AP Photo

Punishment for The Savior It was only economic, as they will have to pay a fine of 12,500 Swiss francs because it was reported that fans threw objects on the field of play, in addition to using lasers during the duel against him. Tri on October 13 at the Cuscatlán court, where the Aztec team won with a score of 0-2.



The sanction was more severe for Panama. The canaleros, in addition to having to pay 50 thousand Swiss francs, will have to play a match at home behind closed doors, after the acts of discrimination in the matches of the FIFA Date of October against Costa Rica and Mexico.

The FIFA published the list of sanctions for incidents that occurred during the World Cup qualifying matches and the most serious was for Hungary, with a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs and two closed-door meetings.

The sanction comes as a result of “the discriminatory behavior” of the fans and for “the launching of fireworks, throwing objects onto the field of play and blocking the stadium stairs,” reported the FIFA.

The second of the closed-door games could be traded for a two-year trial period.

With 150,000 Swiss francs and a game behind closed doors he has been sanctioned Albania for “not guaranteeing public order, throwing objects and fireworks, in addition to causing disturbances during the national anthems and blocked stairs in the stadium.”

With 100,000 Swiss francs and two games behind closed doors, a Mexico “for discriminatory behavior” of his fans.

Up to 46 federations have had some type of sanction, most of them financial, for deficiencies in order and security, usually in the games played.