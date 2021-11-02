Efraín Juárez reveals that several MLS teams have asked about his services

The current NYCFC technical assistant shared with ESPN that he has approaches with different teams, that when they no longer aspire to the playoffs they think about the next season

Efrain Juarez, former national selection of Mexico, currently works as a technical assistant for the New York City FC on the MLS, a competition in which his team ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with three games to go before the end of the regular season. Despite his short experience on the bench, Ephraim (33 years old) has already had approaches from different clubs in the American league to become their technical director next season.

“There have been approaches and not only with a particular team. You have to understand that there are many vacancies in the MLS of technicians preparing for the following season. Teams that are practically already eliminated. There are many vacancies, approaches from teams that are interested in how I see football. Today I am in a learning process, happy, and time will tell if I am ready or not, “he mentioned. Juarez in interview for ESPN.

Efraín Juárez assures that he is in a learning process with the NYCFC. @efrajuarez

During this week, it transpired that ‘Efra’ could take the reins of the Chicago Fire for the next season. The Illinois side has Frank Klopas as interim coach after firing Raphael Wicky late last month, and names like Efraín and Paco Jémez ring to take over the job. Given this, Juárez mentioned that: “Today my present is New York City. I’m very happy here, we have a lot to fight for and work for. You have to understand that we are in a sports culture in the US that lives a lot and understands the processes. We see it with Gonzalo Pineda, who has done things very well as a player, as an assistant, and today he has to move on to the next area of ​​being the coach of an institution as important as Atlanta ”.

Regarding the possibility of directing one day in the MX League, specifically in Cougars, the team where he debuted and won the Clausura 2009, the 33-year-old technical assistant was blunt: “Obvious. I have an immense love for the club. He trained me as a player, as a person, with the values ​​of the UNAM. It gave me the opportunity to show myself so that afterwards I was called to the National Team, to play a World Cup. Really to Cougars I have an unconditional love for him and it is a dream to be able to help them at some point. I believe that the times, the moments, are always precise and if the opportunity presents itself, happy, and if not, well, try to fight it, fight it. “

Juarez He retired as a footballer at the age of 32 to enlist as a technical assistant to Ronny Deila, who managed him at Vålerenga in Norway, his last club as a professional. With less than two years in office, Ephraim He says he is convinced that he had made the best decision: “My idea was always that, after playing soccer, I would always try to be involved in a coaching staff, and he showed up. And many times, the opportunities present themselves once and I did not hesitate, I am quite convinced. The role of assistant is totally different, not because you are a footballer does it mean that you are going to do well or that you know a lot. I am learning a lot. They say you don’t know the punches until you’re in the ring, and I’m there today. “

-With information from Andrés Arnau