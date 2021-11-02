Ecuadorian press reveals the money that America asks for Renato Ibarra

The Americanist directive is already planning the next tournament, looking at how to release some players, especially foreigners to free up places, one of the main candidates is Renato Ibarra, as reported from Ecuador.

The leadership of the Eagles she is upset with Ibarra for not following the indications of the Azulcrema medical body, let us remember that the former player of Atlas He had to undergo a surgical procedure to heal an injury but he refused, a situation that caused much discomfort in the Americanist bosom.

The ecuagol.com portal ensures that Santiago Solari He no longer has the former Ecuadorian national team, so he would have given the OK for his departure to be negotiated; The same that will take place definitively after the incident that occurred with his wife.

The reality is that the azulcrema team has tried on several occasions to unsubscribe Renato But its high cost and salary have complicated the situation in each sale of transfers, that is why now it seems not to mind losing money to America with its possible sale, since rumors indicate that they will lower their price to 1.5 million dollars.

This decision will not be taken very well by a large part of the Azulcrema fans because they consider that he is a very important player and that being healthy can contribute a lot to the offense and this was demonstrated on his return to America when only nine minutes were enough to score. goal.