Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson recalls stealing steaks when his family was evicted

Dwayne johnson stole meat in a supermarket in Hawaii when he and his mother were kicked out of their home and their stomachs were empty.

Dwayne johnson has told on occasion how bad it happened during his childhood. For one thing, he felt lonely during his teens in Hawaii because his father was a fighter of wrestling and traveled a lot. On the other hand, he rebelled against his parents as a teenager and made poor decisions. But when he really fell into the abyss it was when his family was evicted…

“We got home and there was a padlock and an eviction notice on the door. My mother started screaming and crying and collapsed“The Rock revealed to the Hollywood Reporter about a situation he would never forget.

Both of them they were able to take refuge in a hostel although they could not afford another roof and after a few days they had to face another pressing problem: they had an empty stomach. His search for solutions led the actor today famous for his roles in ‘The Fast and the Furious’ or ‘Jumanji’ to rob a chain of supermarkets in the city of Waikiki. This is what he himself has recognized. However, the situation lasted a long time because they couldn’t cook in the room they were sheltering in at the hostel.

Gradually, Dwayne Johnson’s life began to improve because heyour mother chained several jobs and that saved a few dollars to try to prevent a repeat of that misfortune.

American football and wrestling to get out of poverty

Parallel to his mother’s efforts, the teenager redirected his life after the shock of being expelled from home. He started training hard in the gym to make his muscles gigantic and try to get a spot on a team. nfl american football. That dream was close because he achieved a place in the University of Miami and it seemed that the horizon was opening with good news.

Unfortunately for Dwayne Johnson, uA series of injuries prevented him from having a career in the popular American sport.

The next chapter in his life was one he did not suspect. He looked at his possibilities as fighter, an option that he had always rejected because it related him to his father, ‘Soulman’ Rocky Johnson.

Finally, that show allowed him the dream job. He added almost a score of titles in his wrestling career and from there he achieved a springboard to the movies, where he has participated in numerous films, has avoided financial instability and has been able to see that situation of eviction as a nightmare experience from which to learn. In fact today contribute your expertise, help, and millions of dollars to some organizations that help homeless in America. He doesn’t want any teenager like him to have to steal steaks in order to eat.

