Dwayne Johnson teases what ‘Black Adam’ will be like

We will still have to wait until 2022 to see ‘Black Adam’, but Dwayne Johnson has already anticipated us something, to open our mouths.

Dwayne johnson presented the first teaser of the expected movie «Black Adam« from DC Comics. In the video, Johnson himself appears in the role of the powerful antihero Black Adam, who faces his opponents and enemies with colossal and superhuman strength.

This character with super strength, comes like a glove to Dwayne johnson, which is accompanied by his enormous physique, ideal for playing a role of this magnitude, without the need to apply special electronic effects in post-production, which make him appear corpulent. Something that the industry of Hollywood he knows how to do without messing up his hair, but in this case it will not be necessary.

A somewhat darker character.

It is true that Johnson has us accustomed to interpreting tough and strong men’s roles, but usually with a hint of emotionality, kindness and even a touch of humor, excuse the comedians. But this time he shows us a very different face. The character requires it, and Dwayne he assumes his obligation with the poise of a great star.

Fallen hero.

Ladies & gents …

Enjoy your WORLD EXCLUSIVE first look⚡️ He is ruthless.

unstoppable.

the reason the hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change. He is #BLACKADAM The Man in Black has come around …#DCFanDome@SevenBucksProd@flynnpictureco pic.twitter.com/nv4oRmaLlq – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 16, 2021

The fallen hero who returns, or returns to a fight against others whom he considers enemies, as a projection of his own inner war. A war introspective divided into many small battles in which the character of Dwayne Johnson is not as victorious as one would expect to see his imposing figure.

Of course, the bad, dark and with complicated pasts, the viewers love them. The villains With three-dimensional personalities, with impressive powers, but broken inside, that is to say, weak in essence, they are perfect when it comes to empathizing with a large sector of the public.

Dark characters who seek redemption, the forgiveness of others and their own, and that their continuous attempt and failure enter a black spiral that increasingly brings them closer to their own darkness.

Surely the initial idea of Otto Binder and CC Beck, It was to show with his creation, a complex character that will be attractive in many facets; both some simple and their visible powers, as well as other deeper ones, in which we find the inner struggle, and the purpose of overcoming oneself.

His eternal rival, the Capitan marvel or Shazam, embodies his symbolic opposite of what he most wants to destroy, but at the same time, what he would like to aspire to be, although he would never admit it out loud. Something very common in the personal struggle of almost any human being, to achieve an ideal profile of oneself.

The premiere of the film «Black adam»Is scheduled for July 28, 2022.