Dwayne Johnson teases Hobbs & Shaw 2 could come true

The Rock isn’t giving us much breathing space. This morning we were talking to you about the new project that the former WWE fighter is up to: Red One, a feature film that, for now, is said to reinvent the Christmas genre. Although you already know how this is going to capture more the attention of the spectators and the followers of this topic. Red alert, a film that stars the actor alongside Ryan reyndolds and Gal gadotis right around the corner, and Johnson has already dropped that there is chance to someday see a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw.

It all arose from a conversation in The Jesse Cagle Show, where Johnson has explained that right now the only thing that would make a second part possible is what he calls “Moses Effect“(Moses Effect). That is, that it becomes a project capable of making the actor have to separate the rest to dedicate himself to it. That he is forced to park everything and focus on the shooting of the tape. Something that few feature films have caused him:

“ For instance, Red alert it had the Moses Effect. Black adam had the Moses Effect and Jungle cruise he had it too.

A matter of time

But it is that in addition to that, it is also necessary to take into account that Johnson, as he explained, is a bit on time, so that the project has to arrive at the right time to shoot. Still, and to the point, Hobbs & Shaw 2 It is a possibility that could come at some point because it is a feature film that interests the same actor and, from production, there is also interest.

“Donna loved it and they have been wonderful partners at Universal, but I said, ‘You know, we have a chance here, I think we will go against the grain and upset things a bit, and create a movie within the world of Fast and Furious that It’s unexpected, that I think people will say, ‘Oh man, like, wow, thanks for that.’ And that’s it. So we’ll see. But by the way, that Hobbs, that also has the Moses Effect. skill, “explains Johnson. To which he adds the following: “These are Donna’s words to me: ‘When, when can you do it?’ What I’m telling you is that I reached a point in my career where it now becomes a matter of time, “explains Johnson. “And when we can, because now there are four or five that have the Moses effect. Now it’s just a question of where they can go.”

So roughly for now, it’s best to wait for Johnson’s agenda to loosen up a bit. With so much project on the table, it will be complicated in the short term, but of course it is quite likely that we will have a sequel to Hobbs & Shaw sometime.

Source.



