Dragon Ball: Leonardo DiCaprio transforms into Future Trunks in this incredible fanart

Sometimes we wonder if our favorite artists are fans of the series we like the most or if they have heard or seen at least about them, but this time, An illustrator went to another level by recreating one of the characters from Dragon ball being played by a famous, that’s how it is, Leonardo Dicaprio.

Perhaps no one imagined that a Hollywood star like Leonardo would be perfect for the role in a version live-action of the series, of course, taking into account that the production would have been carried out a few years ago, when DiCaprio was younger.

Brazilian artist Samuk Arts, shared through his Instagram account a fanart, in which he combines the actor with the outfit with which we met Trunks the first time he came from the future and he found Goku. We talk about that blue leather jacket with the Capsulo Corp. logo, along with the sword with which Freeza was eliminated when he arrived on Earth.

As we already know Leonardo DiCaprio has blue eyes and blonde hair, so it is very easy to dye it purple and something that is characteristic of the character. The work of this artist leaves us speechless and we know that it would be a version very similar to Trunks.

This makes it clear that DiCaprio was able to play the character a few years ago and even a live-action adaptation might emerge, if not for the infamous Dragon ball evolution, we would have a continuation of the story and we are even sure that it could be more successful.

