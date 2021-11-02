Download a new free Xbox game for a limited time

The Games with Gold are already available, at least the first batch of them. However from time to time we find out about some other games that come to subscription from other stores. For those who are not familiar, this means that in other territories the games that are given are different.

The value of them may sometimes seem little, but of course add a new game to our library it is something to value. That is why this week I bring you World of Keflings, a very fun game that is very much enjoyed if you have children at home. Its current price is 9.49 euros, so it is interesting to get it.

World of Keflings free for Xbox

As you may have guessed, you will need to have an active Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to have it in your possession. It is important that when you click on the link that we provide, you do so with your session started and without changing territory when asked.

Build a robot, rescue the princess, make friends with a dragon and help a creepy witch become even more so. Travel with your Xbox LIVE avatar through exotic lands as you help tiny Keflings build and customize their kingdoms! Play with a friend on the same console or with three friends on Xbox LIVE in this kingdom-building adventure.

Finally, remind you that if you want to be up to date with all the free games in the Xbox store, go through our compilation article that is constantly updated.