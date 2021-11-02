Dollar Today: Price of the dollar in Mexico today Monday, November 1, 2021, exchange rate

ANDl Monday, November 1, 2021, the dollar reached a figure of 20,2586 Mexican pesos for each unit purchased, according to official figures from the Bank of Mexico. On the part of the sale, reached a figure of 20.7410 pesos.

The price of dollar has varied in the last days and after almost reaching $ 21 pesos, it started to go down.

Sunday, October 31: 20,6090 pesos

Saturday October 30: 20,6090 pesos

Friday, October 29: 20,4040 pesos

Thursday, October 28: 20.2700 pesos

Wednesday October 27: 20,1930 pesos

Regarding the dollar vs bolvar price, the latest price, according to the Dolar Today website is 4.45 bolvares per dollar, after the reduction of six zeros of the Venezuelan currency came into force on October 1.

A question that citizens do frequently, Well, here we explain why the variation in the price of the dollar is due from day to day.

The answer to this question is that when in the market there is a good flow of the dollar, its price is reduced. However, when there is a shortage in its circulation, the value rises. Because of this, there is the variation in price.

Another aspect that accomplishes this problem, is when investors from somewhere decide to take their money elsewhere, that is, to move from country to country. Because of this, liquidity drops and the price shoots up.

