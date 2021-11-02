Do you want to make an indie game? Save because all this is going to cost you

We are in a great moment for develop video games, because in addition to the fact that the tools are more at hand compared to other decades, there are now multiple spaces to publish -even from the hand of large companies- from the indie circuit.

This means that, for example, games that are made in regions that are not the usual ones in the industry abound, such as Mexico, where interesting projects such as Black noise and Mictlan.

However, even if it is easier to jump into the ring, develop and publish an indie game, a harsh reality is that it is not cheap.

Ovidio Escobedo from 1 Simple Game, he told us that a minimum budget to make and sell a standalone game ranges from 100,000 and $ 200,000, that is, between 2,083,000 and 4,167,000 Mexican pesos.

And to pay for the idea of ​​how expensive it is to create video games, Megan Fox, founder of Glass Bottom Games and responsible for SkateBIRD, went to Twitter and shared some details that will be of interest to anyone who wants to enter the industry.

The developer wrote that now that SkateBIRD is in the market, had the opportunity to review some budget data and confirmed that the game cost $ 181,000, that is, around 3,772,000 Mexican pesos, figure in which was included, in his words, his precarious salary.

Finally went spreadsheet spelunking, realized I had better data, and actually determined our budget! SkateBIRD cost $ 181k to make. That includes my own paltry survival-salary, that isn’t just cash expenses. So. NEAT. – Megan Fox (🛹🐦 OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) October 27, 2021

He also recognized that a good part of those $ 181,000 – invested over the three years it took to develop the game – came from Kickstarter and platform previews.

At the end of the thread he made an alteration to the figure, as he said that it was necessary to include the money that another person on the team contributed from their savings, which raised the grand total to $ 201,000, that is, around 4,188,000 Mexican pesos.

oooooo wait Sara pointed out she burned savings in quitting her job to do the game’s art, SO! Actual budget is $ 201k. There we go. Woo hoo. – Megan Fox (🛹🐦 OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) October 27, 2021

The figures shared by Escobedo and Fox coincide and certainly serve to give those who want to be in the professional development of indie games an idea of ​​the budgets they have to aspire to.

And just like Escobedo and Fox did, they are always Kickstarter and other crowdfunding platforms to convince the community of donate and to solve the budget obstacle.