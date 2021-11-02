Djokovic’s Next Goal And Three Ways To Achieve It In Paris | ATP Tour

In his first tournament since losing in the US Open final to Daniil Medvedvev, the Serbian superstar has a chance to secure his seventh time as year-end No. 1 in the FedEx ATP Rankings, breaking his tie with Pete Sampras. and set a world record.

There are three scenarios in which Djokovic can clinch the achievement in Paris. The 34-year-old right-hander will do so if he reaches the final, advances to the semifinals and Medvedev does not win the title, or if the Russian does not reach the championship game.

“Year-end No. 1 is on the line between Medvedev and me, and I’m in a pretty good position,” Djokovic said. “That is obviously the goal for the end of the season, in addition to trying to do well in the Davis Cup with the national team. So hopefully I can have a good season finale and secure the No. 1 at the end of the year. “

Djokovic will feel confident knowing that he is a five-time Rolex Paris Masters champion. In his last six appearances, the Serbian has lifted the trophy four times, made another final and advanced to the quarter-finals.

“I am happy to be back. I have been training very well [las] last weeks. And I’ve been very successful at Paris-Bercy over the years, so that gives me reason enough to believe that I can do well and that I can go far in the tournament, “said Djokovic. “But having said that, the lack of play could be dangerous so I really have to make sure I start my first match really well with a good intensity and build my form as the match progresses and hopefully get a win and feel more comfortable on this court and just start that game. “

The 36-time ATP Masters 1000 winner will start his career against either Italian Fabio Fognini (8-0 record with him) or Hungarian Marton Fucsovics (3-0). But Djokovic knows he won’t just have to deal with tough opponents. This is his first event since his disappointing loss at Flushing Meadows, where he came within one victory of completing the Grand Slam schedule.

“Over the years, I have learned to deal with losses in such a way that I treat them as great growth opportunities. I feel like the US Open loss in the final has come at possibly the worst or the best moment for me, in a way, “said Djokovic. “Of course I’m disappointed that I lost the game, but I feel like I was lucky enough to experience the love from the crowd and the support of the stadium that I have never experienced before in my life in New York, and not really in many places around. of the world”.

“That kind of energy that I got from the crowd from the moment I stepped onto the court until I stepped out is a win for life.”

As tough as that loss was, Djokovic is trying to get the positives out of it. Not only did he win the first three majors of the year, but the loss also taught him lessons that he feels he can learn from.

“In the most ideal scenario, there would be [ganado los] four. But knowing that I was so close gives me great encouragement for the future, but it also makes me feel humble about my game, about my career, “said Djokovic. “It gives me a kind of reality check where I have to get back on the practice court and really understand what needs to be done in order to improve.”

Djokovic added that he has learned to deal with losses and grow from them. And he hopes that will be the case again this time around as he tries to finish his year on top in Paris and at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

“This was no ordinary loss considering the circumstances,” Djokovic said. “The season was very exhausting for me and demanding in all aspects, but I have had similar situations before where I was super tired, but somehow I managed to find the strength and finish the year and finish the season strong. Hopefully that will be the case again. “

Did you know?

While the 2021 year-end FedEx ATP Rankings will continue to potentially include some 2019 and 2020 results in the breakdown of a player’s rankings under the ranking system due to COVID-19, the year-end No. 1 of 2021 will build on the 2021 results (i.e. the FedEx ATP Race A Turin) and will continue until the end of the Nitto ATP Finals. This will ensure that the number one accolade accurately reflects the best player in the world in the 2021 calendar season.