Disney + RELEASES November 2021: “Hawkeye”, “Shang-Chi” and all the admissions to the platform | SKIP-ENTER

New content go to Disney + in November. Titles like “Hawkeye”, The new series based on the character of Marvel comics of the same name, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, or “Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings“, The second film of Phase 4 of the UCM after” Black Widow “, are one of the great attractions, as well as the documentary”The Beatles: Get Back”.

Next, we invite you to review the list of premieres that Disney + has for you. Take note and schedule your favorites.

DISNEY + DAY – FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

A tribute to the audience with new content, fan experiences and much more. It is a special international celebration for fans, on the occasion of the second anniversary of Disney + in the world. Initiatives include premieres of movies, series, specials, and shorts on Disney +, as well as the distribution of news and content such as upcoming releases, previews, and exclusive clips.

There will also be appearances by creative talent and stars of Disney + in various areas that we detail below:

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Marvel Studios film starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past that he believed he had left behind when he is trapped in the web of the mysterious organization of the Ten Rings.

He is joined in the cast by Awkwafina as Katy, Shang-Chi’s friend; Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu, Shang-Chi’s father; as well as Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu.

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) in a scene from the Marvel Studios film. Photo: Disney

JUNGLE CRUISE

Inspired by the eponymous Disneyland attraction, Jungle cruise tells an exciting journey through the Amazon with the witty Captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise.” Photo: Disney

MY POOR AND SWEET ANGEL

Max Mercer is a naughty and resourceful boy who is left home alone when his family goes on vacation to Japan. When a married couple trying to recover a priceless family heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family home, the child protagonist will be the one who has to protect it from intruders, and will do everything in his power to keep them out.

This leads to hilarious situations of gigantic proportions, but despite the utter and utter chaos that ensues, Max finally realizes that there is no place like home sweet home itself. Based on the 1988 film that made Macaulay Culkin famous.

DISNEY INTERLACED (All episodes available)

Produced entirely in Latin America, “Disney Entwined “ follow Allegra, a young woman who dreams of being part of the Eleven O’Clock musical theater company and becoming the star of “Freaky Friday”, a play that consecrated her grandmother years ago. Grandmother Cocó is a living legend in the world of musical comedy and has a complicated relationship with her daughter Caterina, Allegra’s mother.

The protagonist’s life is completely altered when she finds a mysterious bracelet in her house that sends her to 1994, the year Caterina was her age and took her first steps in Eleven O’Clock while living in the shadow of Cocó, a star at the peak of his career. By learning about her mother and grandmother’s past, Allegra will not only help heal the wounds and bring the family together, but she will also discover that while the past cannot be changed, there is a lot to learn from it.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM (Season 2)

In each episode of this new 12-part series, Jeff Goldblum explores a seemingly common object, to reveal a world of surprising connections between science and fascinating stories. Through the prism of his curious and witty mind, nothing is what it seems. These “modern wonders” are so common that we often take them for granted … but Jeff Goldblum does not.

OLAF PRESENTS: ORIGINAL WALT DISNEY SHORTS

In this new series of shorts starring Olaf, the snowman turned into a unique storyteller, moments from Disney animation classics such as “The little Mermaid“,”The Lion King“,”Aladdin” and “Tangled”. On Olaf Presents, the beloved character of “Frozen”, Becomes the center of attention and goes from being a snowman to showman, by taking on the roles of producer, actor, costume designer and set creator for retell new versions of classic Disney animated tales.

The charismatic and versatile Olaf shows his theatrical talents and takes on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie and a lion king, while entertaining Arendelle with his hilarious shortened versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf in the original English version, with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

HELLO, ALBERTO (Disney and Pixar animated short)

Alberto, a fun-loving sea monster, wants with all his heart to prove his worth to his stoic mentor Massimo. “Hello Alberto“Is an animated short by Disney and Pixar starring characters from”Luca “, this summer’s hit movie that can be enjoyed on the platform.

HAWKEYE (Episodes 1 and 2) – Premiere: Wednesday, November 24

Former Avenger, Clint Barton, has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. Will it be possible? Maybe it is with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two will be forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.

Starring Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton (Hawkeye) and Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, “HawkeyeAlso features performances by Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. Directed by Rhys Thomas and the duo of directors Bert and Bertie.

THE BEATLES: GET BACK (documentary) Premiere: Thursday 25, Friday 26 and Saturday 27 November

The original documentary series by Disney + is directed by Peter jackson and it was made entirely from unpublished footage. The Beatles: Get Back transports audiences back to the band’s 1969 recording sessions, which became a watershed moment in music history.

The three-part docuseries show the creative process of the band The Beatles as its members attempt to write 14 new songs and prepare for their first live concert in more than two years. Faced with an almost impossible deadline, the strong bond of friendship shared by John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr is put to the test.

DESCENDANTS: THE ROYAL WEDDING – Premiere: Friday, November 5

Mal and Ben’s wedding is the biggest event Auradon has ever seen, but Hades threatens to ruin things for Mal, leading to a showdown on the Isle of the Lost that could change everything.

LEGEND OF LA LLORONA – Premiere: Friday, November 19

Leo San Juan and his friends embark on a new adventure to catch La Llorona, who has devastated the town of Xochimilco. However, their plans fall apart when the balloon in which they travel falls in the middle of a storm. Leo San Juan is separated from his team and rescued by Kika. Together, they will try to bring Beto, Kika’s brother who disappeared into the hands of La Llorona, alive, but for that, they will have to solve the mystery that surrounds the origins of the fearsome spectrum.

DOOGIE KAMAEALOHA – Premiere every Wednesday

Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy, combines her fledgling medical career with the challenges of adolescence. At the hospital, the brilliant Lahela confuses patients and colleagues, who nickname her “Doogie” after the 90s television series “Doogie Howser.”

At home, his father Benny and his mother Clara (Chief of Medicine and Lahela), fear that he is growing too fast. With the support of her loving – and comical – ohana (family) and friends, Lahela forges her own path.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

● Green neighbors (series) Season 2

● Mickey Mouse Adventures on Wheels: Adventure Mix (series) Season 3

● The great feline family (series) Season 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

● Disney Princess Remixed – An Ultimate Princess Celebration

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

● Pet Seekers (series) Season 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12

● Mickey and the tale of the two witches (film)

● My poor angel (film)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

● Descendants: World of Villains (shorts) Season 1

● City of dogs (Serie)

● Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery (short)

● Miraculous: The Adventures of Ladybug (series) Season 4

● Mickey Mouse funhouse (series) Season 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

● My poor little angel 4 (film)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

● The lion ranger (series) Season 2

● India from the sky – (series) Season 1

● My love (series) Seasons 1 to 4

● Becoming Cousteau Season 3

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

● A Muppets christmas: letters to Santa (film)

● Home alone 5 (film)

● Legend of the mummies

