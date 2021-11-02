https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211101/las-dietas-y-su-impacto-en-el-crecimiento-de-tumores-malignos-1117753097.html

Diets and their impact on the growth of malignant tumors

When a person is detected a cancerous tumor, also known as a malignant tumor, they usually receive medical recommendations regarding their diet together with a treatment.According to the MIT study, beyond being a dietary recommendation, diets have a calorie restriction that could slow tumor growth. This was demonstrated in an experiment they carried out with mice on two diets. One low in calories and the other high in fat and low in carbohydrates which is known as the ketogenic diet.Both diets reduce the consumption of sugars as much as possible, but the scientists noted that only the low calorie diet could decrease the availability of related fatty acids with tumor growth. While the high-fat ketogenic diet shows fats as a compound used by cancer cells to develop, scientists believe these studies should be further investigated to determine how and which diets can contribute and be combined with medical treatment for cancer patients.For years, several researchers believed that reducing the amount of glucose in the body slowed the growth of malignant tumors, but this study has shown in mice that reducing fat consumption with a low-calorie diet had a greater effect in slowing the growth of tumors.Now scientists have set out to study different types of diets to observe the impact of fats, including those of animal and vegetable origin, to observe how saturated fatty acids, monounsaturated, polyunsaturated and the ratio of unsaturated and saturated fatty acids alter the metabolism of l tumor fatty acids.

