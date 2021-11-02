Denzel Washington surprises newlyweds in New York

Central Park, known as the lung of the Big Apple, is one of the settings that newlyweds often bet on to take their wedding photos with the incomparable setting that being surrounded by 341 hectares of nature offers. What few can imagine is that in that session they will not be alone but will share the limelight with a Hollywood star! This is what has happened to some boyfriends who according to Page Six Their names are Emily and Sami Saifan. She, in a white strapless dress with a slit in the leg and loose hair, was posing with her husband, in a black tuxedo and a white bow tie, when Denzel Washington crossed paths with them. Seeing the romantic scene, the actor did not hesitate and posed with them to add this image to the album and share with their loved ones the funny anecdote they lived.

Denzel, winner of two Oscars, three Golden Globes and the Donostia award at the San Sebastián Film Festival, among other awards, became an improvised guest at the link when he was in the vicinity of Bow Bridge (the most famous bridge of all Central Park). The actor, wearing a gray and black plaid shirt, a Yankees baseball cap of the same color and a matching mask, walked around this corner during a break from the film Journal For Jordan when he found the romantic scene, of which he did not hesitate to take part. In addition to posing next to the groom, whom she took by the shoulder, she shared a talk with the couple in which, judging by the photos, there was no lack of laughter and good humor.

Denzel’s love story, a good role model

Most certainly, seeing the excitement and happiness of these newlyweds made the mind of the protagonist of titles like The pelican report, Training day, Malcolm X or Philadelphia He traveled until June 1983, when he married actress Pauletta Pearson, whom he had met on a set six years earlier. Throughout these almost four decades they have formed a large family thanks to their four children: John David, Katia, and the twins Olivia and Malcolm, who have followed in the professional footsteps of their parents.. They form, in this way, one of the most stable couples in the film mecca, although Denzel acknowledges that not everything has been a bed of roses. “Everyone has their ups and downs and we have had ours. It is hard work, but we made a commitment. A spiritual foundation helps everything: marriage, work, tranquility,” he acknowledged in The Guardian.

Washington, who majored in Journalism at Fordham University and has worked behind the scenes as a director, believes there are many things that make such a strong relationship possible. In this regard, it stands out, as stated People, three points: security, food and a beautiful home. Thus, it emphasizes that a house and a home are not the same. “You can buy a house, but that doesn’t make it a home, My wife made our house a home, raised these beautiful children and protected and sacrificed for them, she did the heavy lifting.”He acknowledges, thus praising that Pauletta has been aware of the family so that he could continue giving way in his artistic career, which began when he was a child (he was eleven years old) thanks to a small role in the film The king of the game.







