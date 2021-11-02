Date, Channel and Schedule of America vs Monterrey | Matchday 17

After the defeat of the America club in view of Monterrey on the Concacaf Champions League, both clubs will have to face each other again on the last date of the tournament Scream Mexico A21. The group of the Eagles fell before Blue Cross In the last date and with these two games the mood of the azulcrema team has been affected.

The royal team has become the Achilles heel of the team of Santiago Solari, since since their arrival in Mexican soccer they have not been able to beat the Rayados. In addition, he snatched the ticket from Club World Cup, so the need for those of Coapa to get the victory in this duel is more important.

The America He has already secured his place in the Liguilla and as leaders of the tournament, while his rival needs victory to try to find his place in the top four, although it will depend on other results. However, the issue of not having won in two tournaments could be the reason why the team wants to obtain the victory and above all to remain undefeated in the Aztec stadium.

Technical sheet of the match (Matchday 17- Liga MX- Grita México A21)

Game: America vs Rayados

Place: Aztec stadium

Date: Saturday 6 November 2021

Schedule: 7:00 p.m. from downtown

Transmission: TUDN