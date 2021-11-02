Daniella Pineda looks for the ‘Mexican Ryan Gosling’

The actress Daniella Pineda He confesses that he never wanted to play any character in front of the cameras. What she wanted was to become a writer and producer. But her work outside the spotlight led her to raise awareness of the reality of the entertainment industry, when it comes to representation. So she decided to go one step further and venture as an actress. It was then that she experienced firsthand what it means to be a Mexican American girl in Hollywood.

“When I started acting, I was really surprised to learn how many casting directors told me – or commented to my agents, who then told me – that ‘I don’t look Mexican enough’ or that ‘we want someone who looks or looks more Mexican ‘”, the young woman related to People. “What the hell does that mean ?! My initial reaction was, ‘Well, both of my parents are Mexican, so I really don’t know how to solve that.’

Of course he identified with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, who have undoubtedly represented Latinas in the entertainment world, but no more than the Mexican American girl next door, a lover of comedy and horror movies.

Daniella confesses that the movies of Edward James Olmos They are her favorites and that seeing the actor on screen is like seeing your uncle and feeling represented in an industry that emphasizes stereotypes.

“He made movies that reminded me of my own family and people I knew. [Sus películas] they allowed people to dream about what could be or what stories could be told that are usually never told, “he said.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images for Netflix Daniella Pineda

Now she is telling her own story and leaving a mark on the path for future generations, marking what it means to be a Mexican American girl in Hollywood.

“It all comes down to representation. I think people in general in the United States have a really keen idea of ​​what a Mexican identity is, and that’s because we are not represented. Latin America is a very large and extremely diverse region. In the century XXI, it amazes me that people in Hollywood have such a narrow idea of ​​what Mexicans are, “he said. “If I am really transparent, I am proud to be Hispanic, but I am frustrated with Hispanic Heritage Month, especially in terms of entertainment. I am frustrated that on screen, in scripts and in castings we continue to be relegated to the dark. “.

But Daniella has a plan to change everything. He is currently working on a film for which he is looking for the protagonist.

“I am looking for the Ryan gosling Mexican and I can’t find the Mexican Ryan Gosling! But I’m sure it’s out there, only Hollywood hasn’t given it a chance, “she said.” That’s why I want to see more of our stories. [en pantalla]. Although it may seem that Hollywood has overlooked them at times, I am hopeful and optimistic that things will change. I can’t take credit for how far diversity has come, but there is always room for improvement. “

Everything step by step. The actress is part of the series Cowboy debop, which will premiere on November 19 on Netflix, and in June 2022 we will see her in Jurassic World doing her thing.