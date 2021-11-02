Criticism of Infinite, the new sci-fi movie starring Mark Wahlberg

Review of Infinite, the new science fiction film directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Eijofor and Sophie Cookson. Premiere on Prime Video on October 22, 2021.

Fresh out of the oven, we need to talk about Infinite, a film originally intended for commercial theaters that has ended up being released, through the back door and without any promotion in our country, on the Prime Video platform, after Paramount sold the rights to the platform.

This practice, which has been working well for the distributor with other titles, will in principle cease once it sees the light Paramount + in our country (event with no date on the calendar yet), and have their own launch pad for those occasions when they are not so “sure” of the profitability of a traditional premiere on the big screen.

With Infinite we are facing a movie directed by Antoine fuqua, just before the filming of Guilty, which you can already enjoy on Netflix and which counts as starting material with the novel “The Reincarnacionist Papers” written by the American Mr. Eric Maikranz.

The story’s own journey to become a film provides a curious script: the author found it very difficult to attract the attention of a literary agent who could sell the book to Hollywood, so he used the crowdsourcing to achieve this by offering a commission to your readers.

A year and a half later, a deputy director contacted him and in 2017, Paramount bought the rights from him. They have been in charge of the adaptation Ian Shorr (Training day) and Todd stein (The appointed hour).

But what is the movie about? Infinite It starts by presenting us with a world in which there are some individuals called “infinite“who have the ability to reincarnate and remember their past lives, so that they maintain their knowledge and skills that usually emerge at puberty.

This group is divided into two camps: the believers and the nihilists. The former hope to bequeath Humanity a better world while the latter advocate the destruction of the reincarnation system, ending all living beings on Earth.

In this context we meet our protagonist, Evan McCauley, diagnosed with schizophrenia from a very young age, although his problem is precisely that his memory is blocked. With the help of some believers, he will be able to access his previous reincarnations, one of which keeps a great secret on which their survival depends.

His great enemy to beat will be Bathurst, a man whose suffering when his consciousness changes body moves him to end everything.

Despite being before, in principle, an attractive proposal of Science fiction and also having a solvent budget, we have to say that Infinite it’s a disaster in almost every way.

The script fails to take advantage of the main premise and establishes a Manichean contest in which the characters do not have shades or grayscale: they are flat, predictable and quite boring and the interpretations of the protagonists are far from ideal, to the point of reaching touch the ridiculous at certain times.

Although Mark Walhberg He is usually an actor very committed to his roles, here he seems to have the automatic pilot on and Chiwetel Eijofor it also fails to persuade us with its interpretation. A bad direction of actors? Surely yes.

The great attraction of Infinite are the action scenes, well shot by a Fuqua who is already very experienced in these processes, but they do not come together as they should to the extent that they seem like a succession of sequences marked in the script but without plot significance beyond justifying the budget. Each moment comes “when it touches” but is uninteresting per se.

The staging must also be valued positively because the film has had many resources and it shows: it delivers some beautiful images and compositions in which the scenography is taken advantage of.

For the rest, it seems that infinite borrows too many ideas from much more solvent movies: from Origin until The old guard that, by the way, they knew how to unfold their ideas in a much more captivating and inspiring way. That said, watch the final sequence, which has its crumb.