[Crítica] “News of the World”: the consequences of a war

There is no war that brings good things. What remains are always wounds, voids, spoils, losses, grudges and griefs. Nobody wins. Anyone who survives a war will try to get ahead in any way they can, with whatever strength they still have.

The Great American Tape “News of the World” (2020), from the British Paul Greengrass, is the story of two survivors of the Civil War: a brave girl and a soldier in solidarity. The first thing that stands out from the film is how well the protagonists complement each other when they appear together, be it in moments of action (such as when they are chased in the float) or where there is no dialogue. Tom Hanks (Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd) and Helena Zengel (German-Kiowa girl Johanna) are very convincing in their roles. You even have to assess the appropriate drama, the well-managed emotionality that the girl imposes in many of her scenes. She is an actress with a great future.

This feature film is the meeting of two beings who have lost their families, who are alone before life, who feel they do not fit in any fixed place and move like nomads wherever their destiny takes them. “News of the World” is Paul Greengrass’ first film inquiry in the American nineteenth century. Previously, the renowned director has made films based on historical events from the 20th century (“Resurrected” and “Bloody Sunday”), as well as the 21st century (“United 93”, “Captain Phillips” and “22 July”).

We are facing a very solid film, which captivates for its careful script, its excellent art direction, its magnificent (and, at times, exquisite) photography, its open criticism of the violent Civil War (which lasted between 1861 and 1865, but its consequences lasted decades and defined the future of the country) and also shows us how difficult it was for the United States to become a nation. For example, the complicated conversations, in the English and Kiowa languages, held at various times by Captain Kyle and the girl Johanna, illustrate this rough process of unification very well.

Parallel to the historical theme, we see the two protagonists become father and daughter (without having any blood ties) throughout the film. It’s really moving when Captain Kyle risks his life against three outlaws and perverts in order to save the girl. At another point, Kyle tells Johanna that he wants to take her away from pain and death (since she had lost her biological parents and then her parents who were native Kiowa), that it is not good to relive that, that she must leave it behind and move forward in life. By the way, Kyle had lost his wife and had no children. After overcoming many difficulties together, Johanna becomes the daughter she could never have. But he also explains to her the harsh reality in which they live, when he tells her that the settlers kill the indigenous people for their lands and the natives kill the settlers for having dispossessed them of their territories.

“News of the World” It is a western where everyone defends themselves against everyone, where the country is being built between gunfire, horse chases and the dead, where the immense North American geography is both a daily threat of death and a promise of the future. It is a movie that is worth seeing, to know the emergence of the powerful nation and to understand its contradictions and the violence that govern them until today. On this last point, the scene where an African-American man appears hanging from a tree with a sign on top that says: “Texas says no is shocking. This is a white man’s country. ” Racism at its worst.

Another aspect worthy of analysis that the feature film shows us is the enormous credibility that newspapers had in the 19th century. People gathered to hear the latest news and paid whoever told them. Captain Kyle charged ten cents to each person who wanted to hear him read the news. What a difference from the 21st century we live in! Now, most people know that the news depends a lot on what political or economic power handles it. The credibility of the press today, in this second decade of the century, is very poor.

Finally, “News of the World” it was nominated for four Oscars, four BAFTAs and two Golden Globes. It has been a risky step in Paul Greengrass’ career as a director, but he has come out of the challenge extremely well.