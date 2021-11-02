Cristiano Ronaldo’s double against Atalanta

Once more he did it again.

Cristiano Ronaldo

scored the Atalanta on the fourth day of the Champions League, completing a perfect passage in the group stage: four goals in the first four games … but it was a double to save Manchester United.

The Manchester United is fighting to ensure their classification to the Eighth Final and thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese has rescued them with key goals in moments where he is most needed.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first goal

Manchester United lost it in Italian territory, when Cristiano Ronaldo appeared. Bruno Fernandes received inside the area, he stopped his compatriot from ‘taquito’ so that he could send his right leg to save.

This was the eighth goal of Cristiano Ronaldo since he returned to Manchester United. The Portuguese is one of the best scorers of the team of Ole Gunnar SolskjaerHe has even been named the player of the month in both September and October, as he has been the one who has rescued them on several occasions. Beyond that it has already led them to be considered among the candidates to win the Premier League, plus he kept them in the Champions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal

When it seemed they were losing the game, the ‘Bug’ appeared once again. Right leg and volley shot to send it to the bottom of the nets, rescuing a vital point in the aspirations of the English.

To the Manchester United He has two days left in the European tournament. The fifth date will receive the Young boys, seeking his “revenge” for what happened the first time they faced each other, where Cristiano Ronaldo he also scored but lost the match. It was in the last minute that, due to a mistake by Jesse Lingard, the Swiss ended up taking all three points.

The group stage will be closed at the home of Villarreal. The ‘Yellow Submarine’ could be a very complicated rival for the English, but the good news is that they could already qualify for that date or with the need to just add a point to achieve it.

