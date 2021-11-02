Cristiano Ronaldo rescues a draw for United against Atalanta

Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed his love affair with the Champions League and returned to rescue with a double culminated in the time added to Manchester United, which drew 2-2 in the field of Atalanta and remained leader, tied with the Villarreal, in Group F.

Remains Christian the light of United, and more in the Champions, his favorite competition, which he won five times, once with the English team and four with the Real Madrid. He is the highest historical gunner of the European cup with 139 goals in 180 games and has scored nine goals in 11 games since his return to the club Old trafford.

A goal from the Slovenian Josip Ilicic and another from the Colombian Duvan Zapata gave twice an advantage to Atalanta, but in the last minute of the first half, and in added time of the second, Christian appeared and rescued a key point for the United, when there are two days left to conclude the Group Phase.

As it already happened in Old trafford, was the Atalanta the one who was more comfortable at the beginning of the duel, despite an initial scare, with a shot from the Scotsman Scott McTominay which, deflected, hit a pole. But Atalanta illuminated with good combinations, rhythm, speed, and got the award at 12 minutes, when Josip Ilicic, half point that two seasons ago endorsed a European poker at Valencia in Mestalla, he advanced to Atalanta with a shot that ended up at the bottom of the meshes after a mistake by the Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea.

To the United, who had saved the head of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last Saturday by winning 3-0 at Tottenham, causing the dismissal of the preparer of the Spurs, Nuno Espirito Santo, replaced by Antonio Conte, the problems were growing, because the French Raphael varane He was forced to request the change due to a new physical problem.

The former Madrid defender had returned against him Tottenham after a three-week absence and was replaced by Mason Greenwood. A striker came in for a defender, a clear message from Solskjaer to his team, whose reaction was specified with a spectacular play between Bruno fernandes and Christian. The midpoint left him with an elegant touch with the outside of the right foot, a comfortable ball that CR7 He took the opportunity to overcome Juan Musso and restore equality a few seconds before the break.

The Atalanta He remained faithful to his idea of ​​football and, despite suffering at the beginning of the restart, regained the advantage thanks to goal number 73 from Duvan with the Bergamo box t-shirt. The number 91 received a vertical pass from the Argentine José Luis Palomino and surpassed From Gea with an accurate left-handed shot. He had to wait several minutes for the VAR to control his position for a possible offside, before he could release all his joy.

The Bergamo team was defended with commitment and withstood the push of the United until added time, when Christian He invented, with a wonderful crossed right hand, the final 2-2 goal that prevented his team from significantly complicating their way to the Eighths.

