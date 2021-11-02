Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to train for the week; could reappear on sunday

The Cowboys took a calculated risk by failing to field Prescott against the Vikings in hopes that the calf injury would heal completely.

FRISCO – The quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott, seems to be on the path of a comeback to appear on Sunday against the Denver Broncos, after not playing in the Week 8 match, a 20-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, to give his injured calf rest.

The head coach Mike mccarthy said he anticipates the participation of Prescott in Wednesday’s practice, which will be reduced in intensity after a night match, “and if everything turns out to be normal, I would think I would participate fully on Thursday.”

Dak Prescott performed the warm-up moves prior to the game against Vikings, but was not activated by Dallas. Getty Images

The Cowboys they took a calculated risk by not aligning Prescott against the Vikings with the hope that the calf injury, which he suffered on October 17 in an overtime victory over the New England Patriots, it was not a prolonged problem with a second week off after the date off.



Prescott He did not train last week, participating only in game simulations, and focusing on his rehabilitation. Although Prescott wanted to play, his substitute Cooper rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns – including the victory for Amari Cooper with 51 seconds left – in the first start of his career.

McCarthy I had not talked to Prescott Monday, but he did have a conversation with the rehab director, Britt brown.

“He said they had a very good day. It’s the information he gave me,” he revealed. McCarthy.

Last Thursday, Prescott he forced his rehab and was sore the next day. He thought he had brought it to 80 or 85 percent, while Brown clarified that it was 70 percent. According to data from GPS trackers, the percentage was 77.5 percent, according to McCarthy.

“I think that tells us how tuned these guys are to the range they’re working on,” he said. McCarthy. “Like I said, we made the right decision and we hope we got through this. We’re going to take all week to figure this out.”

Prescott the match against the Vikings on the bench wearing headphones. McCarthy said the quarterback was listening or offering advice to Rush at times.

“He was quite involved,” he reported McCarthy.