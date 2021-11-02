Concern about inflationary pressures grows – El Financiero

Economic analysts were more concerned about inflationary pressures and raised their forecasts for this year and 2022, which is why they also expect a greater increase in the benchmark interest rate from Banco de México (Banxico).

According to the ‘Survey on the Expectations of Specialists in the Economy of the Private Sector’ corresponding to October, carried out by the central bank, it is expected that at the end of this year inflation will be at 6.63 percent, above the previous forecast of 6.28 percent. This inflation is more than double that reported in 2020, of 3.15 percent, and it would also be its highest level since 2017, when it stood at 6.77 percent.

The forecast for core inflation rose from 5.08 to 5.30 percent for this year, according to the survey carried out among the different analysis groups.

The expectation for 2022 was raised from 3.80 to 3.84 percent for the general index, and from 3.72 to 3.83 percent for the underlying index.

Ernesto O’Farril, president of Grupo Bursámétrica, pointed out that inflation pressures are a global phenomenon and is not exclusive to Mexico, although he indicated that there are internal elements that are providing feedback and can make it more permanent.

He estimated that until March or April 2022 lower inflationary levels will begin to be observed, and in the short term there will be very strong pressure from energy companies.

He pointed out that the increase in expectations justifies the upward trend in Banco de México’s benchmark interest rate, which could have implications on consumption.

Luis Adrián Muñiz, deputy director of economic analysis at Vector Casa de Bolsa, pointed out that core inflation has risen significantly and is the one that should be of concern. “Core inflation continues to rise and it is bad news, because it suggests future inflationary pressures,” he said.

He considered that the current situation is very complicated for the Bank of Mexico, since on the one hand inflation and expectations remain on the rise, which fuels the expectations that the reference rate will continue to rise, but on the other hand there is a contraction in economic activity.

“The monetary policy rate must continue to increase, it is not yet known at what level; it will depend on the diagnosis of inflation, economic growth and supply shocks, “he added.

Gabriela Siller, director of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base, said that although inflation is at high levels, it is still controllable, but the downside is that it is combined with economic stagnation, so it could be said that Mexico is going through by a slight stagflation.

He estimated that inflation will begin to ease next year, but levels below 4.0 percent will be seen until 2023.

Lower GDP and higher rates

Analysts consulted by Banxico cut the growth forecast for this year, from 6.2 percent in the previous survey, to 6.0 percent, and for 2022 it fell from 3.0 to 2.9 percent.

On the contrary, they raised the forecast for the level of the funding interest rate, from 5.0 to 5.25 percent for 2021, and for 2022 the expectation went from 5.5 to 6.0 percent.

They also foresee a higher level for the exchange rate; the forecast for the end of the year went from 20.30 pesos in the previous survey, to 20.43 percent in the last survey. For the next year it rose from 20.99 to 21.02 pesos.

Governance concerns

According to the results of the survey, the main factors that could hinder the growth of the Mexican economy in the coming months are mainly related to governance, with 44 percent of responses.

It is followed by internal economic conditions, which accounted for 27 percent of the mentions; inflation, with 13 percent of the total, as well as public finances (8.0 percent), external conditions (6.0 percent) and monetary policy (3.0 percent).

On the other hand, the percentage of analysts who consider that the business climate in the country will improve in the next 6 months decreased from 41 percent of the total, in the September survey, to 29 percent in the October survey.