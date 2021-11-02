Club León is a ‘Frankenstein’ in attack and does not find the goal

The point adds, but does not clarify the picture to the Fierce in the search to qualify directly to the Liguilla.

With the other results of Day 16, the equalizer in the hell of Mexico pushed the Fiera one more step to rescue it instead of a victory making it take a great leap to direct qualification.

Those of Ariel Holan left on the court that uncomfortable feeling that the duel against Toluca was for more: to eat the Devil, to give a blow of authority, to extract the magic from the booties.

León suffers to finish his plays in goal

The Lion is faithful to the dynamism that is superior while touching the ballHowever, upon reaching the enemy area, he becomes a Frankenstein patched up with different ideas for each of his offensives.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED IN: WHAT ABOUT THE KILLERS? LEÓN RUNS OUT OF GOAL IN THE 2021 OPENING

The emerald attack lacks the wisdom to take the traditional and always practical shot at the enemy goal when the play is clear or when the spark should be triggered once the game has become a monotonous anecdote.

The threat of the game was given by goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota in his area to take the pressure off ‘Gallito’ Vázquez in the most surprising play that we could see at the Fiera in Toluca.

The effort expended by the Esmeraldas is valued, but beyond running, against the Devils they were once again a team unable to overcome football difficulties and refereeing circumstances that they cannot end as the ideal pretext to justify an irregular operation in general.

Ariel Holan and the work to be done

Holan cannot put on a blindfold due to the approach of another goal drought in his players, which can affect considerably in the final stage of the tournament.

It is true that the Fiera left its seventh rival at zero in this tournament, but this is a statistical quality that would weigh more if the Fiera itself did not already add five games without scoring a goal.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: ‘IT WAS A BIGGER PENALTY THAN A HOUSE’. SO HOLAN COMPLAINED ABOUT THE ARBITRATION.

And the most worrying thing, if from Matchday 8 to 13 the León added almost 350 minutes without scoring, from the match against Pumas to the Toluca 200 minutes have already been exceeded without an emerald player taking the ball into the enemy net remembering that the victory in Puebla was the work of a camotero.

The goodness of Mexican football still puts fate in the León’s hands with two games to go and although that has been said for three days or more, the difficulties of consolidating a definitive rebound are reduced to paying off the pending against Cruz Blue away and take the victory against Necaxa through a home that has not been effective for more than two months.

What Hello says it, the chances of direct qualification are intact. The question is until when will the Fiera take hold of these possibilities, eradicating doubts and putting forward a real illusion of the ninth star in this championship.

Twitter @geraslugo