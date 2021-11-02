Club América puts a price on Renato Ibarra to ‘get rid’ of him

The novel of Renato Ibarra and the Eagles of Club América He still has material to cut from, because after the controversial return of the Ecuadorian to the Azulcremas ranks and his unfortunate injury on the day of his ‘debut’ at Azteca, the ways in which ‘The hare’ discussed the issue of his injury would have caused annoyance in the board, who already plans its sale in the winter transfer market.

After his injury, América had communicated that Ibarre would be operated and discharged for the remainder of the 2021 Apertura, opening a possibility of hiring a new foreign reinforcement, which disappeared due to the South American’s refusal to enter the operating room, although then he ended up accepting.

In addition to this annoyance generated in the directive, everything indicates that Santiago Solari It would not have it contemplated within its planning for Closing 2022, so the board of America has decided to adjust its price to give it a start, reducing it to only 1.5 million dollars, this according to information revealed on the Ecuagol portal.

It should be remembered that, after the marital problem in which Ibarra was related a little over a year ago, America had lowered its starting price from 5.5 million dollars to 3 million, so this would be the second attempt to ‘ offer ‘for someone to be interested in Renato.

Ibarra has a current contract with América until 2023, remembering that it was bought in 2016 from Vitesse in the Netherlands for 2.2 million dollars and renewed months before its incident.

