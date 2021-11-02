Club América fans attack Bruno Valdez after his terrible mistake against Cruz Azul

This Sunday the America club Lost the Classic Young in view of Blue Cross, after what Emanuel Aguilera committed a foul in the last minutes of the game and the maximum penalty will be charged. Before this, it was Bruno valdez who let the ball escape, thus culminating in the action of the Argentine central defender and allowing the Eagles to let go of a point they already had tied.

The defender entered the field of play at minute 68 ‘, but that was enough to earn the rancor of the azulcrema fans, after he had made a mistake when sending the ball, giving it completely to Jonathan rodriguez, who decided to send it to Orbelín Pineda causing the sweep of the American central and therefore, the penalty.

In social networks they began to point out Bruno as the main culprit of what happened in the game and asked for his departure from the team in December, since this time there are no goals that can be overcome before the bad results he has shown in the game. central defender making two unforgivable mistakes in just two tournaments.

Central defense: the evil of the Eagles

On this occasion, both Aguilera and Valdez had to do directly so that the azulcremas fell before the Machine in the Aztec stadium. In the Quarterfinals of the previous tournament, it was precisely the Paraguayan who put in a hand marking a new penalty that took the pass to the Semifinals and in the Concachampions disputed this week were runners-up, thanks to an error by Sebastian Caceres that did not prevent the only goal of the game.