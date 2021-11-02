Christian Bale fought Ewan McGregor for this leading role

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor He has had a prolific career, although in the beginning it was difficult, because he had misunderstandings and even had to fight for some roles with actors of his generation, as they were Leonardo Dicaprio and Christian Bale, with the latter he would even have played a leading role.

In 1996 Mcgregor was recognized for his work in Trainspoting, for which he won an award BAFTA and consolidated his friendship with the director Danny BoyleAlthough the taste of this relationship did not last long.

The conflict occurred in 2000 when Boyle had to choose Leonardo DiCaprio to star “The beach“(The Beach), despite the fact that said role had already been promised to McgregorBut under pressure from his studies, he was forced to fail his word. However, the Scottish actor blamed the director and the friendship broke down.

In that same year 2000, American Psycho (American Psycho), whose main character is the now iconic Patrick Bateman, which as you know was interpreted by Christian Bale, but originally the role was intended to Ewan Mcgregor. Nevertheless, DiCaprio He again made use of his influences to request the leading role, although he demanded an extravagant amount for his work, he even put as a condition that Oliver Stone lead the project.

Thanks to the intervention of DiCaprio, during the pre-production period Christian Bale he was fired on the grounds that he was not well known and would not work to promote the film. When Leonardo began with the filming, he realized that his image was not ad hoc with his person and as soon as he arrived he left the project. But instead of studios calling Bale, they requested that Ewan Mcgregor take the paper.

When Christian Bale found out it would be Mcgregor Who would keep the role, called him very angry and told him that the protagonist was his, so he asked him to leave the project, otherwise they would have serious problems. Faced with these kinds of “suggestions”, the Scottish actor decided to get off the production of Psychopath American.

After this, the relationship between Bale and Mcgregor remained, and despite the differences they came out well and each one has starred in iconic and memorable films and characters that have led them to position themselves as two of the best actors of their generation.

